"It's a kitty love story! Sammy and Delilah are simply inseparable. Where one kitty goes, the other is quick to follow. This loveable pair came to AHS after their owner could no longer care for them. Having lived together their whole lives, they were both a little nervous when they came to our shelter. But after spending some time adjusting in a foster home, these two are now ready to find a new home. As you can see, these two love to cuddle up together. They will need to find a home with enough love for both of them. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings." AHS

Professor Wolfman https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658438 AHS

Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Daila - A4557285 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 278. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

