Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (3/31/2021)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

    "It's a kitty love story! Sammy and Delilah are simply inseparable. Where one kitty goes, the other is quick to follow. This loveable pair came to AHS after their owner could no longer care for them. Having lived together their whole lives, they were both a little nervous when they came to our shelter. But after spending some time adjusting in a foster home, these two are now ready to find a new home. As you can see, these two love to cuddle up together. They will need to find a home with enough love for both of them. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings."Photo by: AHS
    Smokey https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658922Photo by: AHS
    Professor Wolfman https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658438Photo by: AHS
    Patty https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658542Photo by: AHS
    Noodles https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656655Photo by: AHS
    Crimson https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657856Photo by: AHS
    Bella https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656444Photo by: AHS
    Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Austin - A4543662 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 033. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Daila - A4557285 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE BORDER COLLIE - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 278. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Gorda - A4547520 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 280. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

