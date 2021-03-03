Twitch is a handsome 8-year-old Labrador Retriever/ American Pit Bull Terrier mix. But despite his age, it is hard to slow this energetic guy down. He is always excited to play a game of tug or fetch. And true to his Labrador Retriever genes, he loves to swim. Twitch would be perfect for an active family who is looking for a dog to take hiking or camping with them. Like many pets his age, Twitch has some dental issues so he will need continued dental care in his new home. In exchange, Twitch is sure to fill your home with lots of love. He is a very smart boy. He already knows his basic commands and he is house trained and crate trained. Twitch loves people and prefers to soak up all the attention for himself so, he will need to be the only pet in his new home. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.AHS
Nellie - A4480604 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 204. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Eggplant - A4439018 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 044. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Billie Jean - A4498743 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 149. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Flute - A4534543 - NEUTERED MALE GOLD/WHITE SHIBA INU/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 286. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Marigold - A4539251 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 3 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Watson - A4493710 - NEUTERED MALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 2 years old. FOSTER. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC