Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (3/24/2021)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Amber was found as a stray with her four tiny puppies just before New Year's. Luckily a Good Samaritan brought Amber and her little family to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. After no owner was ever found, they came to the Arizona Humane Society through Project Reachout. This partner assistance program transfers pets from other animal welfare organizations when space on our adoption floors allow. Now that all of her puppies are old enough to be adopted into homes of their own, Amber is also looking for her forever home. Amber is a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix. She can be a little shy at first but once she warms up, her true personality as a bubbly, loving dog comes out. She loves belly rubs more than anything and has lots of love to give. If you're interested in adopting Amber or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now). Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
    Tobbey https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657820Photo by: AHS
    Rookie https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656655Photo by: AHS
    Noodles https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656655Photo by: AHS
    Muffin https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657629Photo by: AHS
    Jelly Belly https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658212Photo by: AHS
    Hank https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657922Photo by: AHS
    Cressida https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656193Photo by: AHS
    Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Sid - A4512411 - UNALTERED MALE BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 6 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 294. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Chip - A4553191 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/WHITE DOMESTIC LH - about 16 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 433. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Genny - A4553824 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 154. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Hallow - A4550114 - NEUTERED MALE TAN/BLACK GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING G - 227. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Plumeria - A4553695 - SPAYED FEMALE TRICOLOR CHOW CHOW/GERM SHEPHERD - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 099 . Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Smiley - A4550163 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 055. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

