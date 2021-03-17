Menu

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (3/17/2021)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society.

There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

    Bronx https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656214Photo by: AHS
    Fluffy https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656369Photo by: AHS
    Twitch is a handsome 8-year-old Labrador Retriever/ American Pit Bull Terrier mix. But despite his age, it is hard to slow this energetic guy down. He is always excited to play a game of tug or fetch. And true to his Labrador Retriever genes, he loves to swim. Twitch would be perfect for an active family who is looking for a dog to take hiking or camping with them. Like many pets his age, Twitch has some dental issues so he will need continued dental care in his new home. In exchange, Twitch is sure to fill your home with lots of love. He is a very smart boy. He already knows his basic commands and he is house trained and crate trained. Twitch loves people and prefers to soak up all the attention for himself so, he will need to be the only pet in his new home. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.Photo by: AHS
    Bella https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658386Photo by: AHS
    DJ https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A656243Photo by: AHS
    Mandy https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A384004Photo by: AHS
    Marigold https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A658247Photo by: AHS
    Seymour https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A657196Photo by: AHS
    Skylar https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A498809Photo by: AHS
    Shayna - A4504156 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE LABRADOR RETR/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING D - 101. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Simba - A3965710 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 031. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Wilfred - A4074225 - NEUTERED MALE GRAY/GRAY AM PIT BULL TER - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 020.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Tootsie Roll - A4506545 - SPAYED FEMALE TAN/WHITE GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 9 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 352. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Deetz - A4485913 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLACK AMER BULLDOG - about 3 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING F - 164. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Rudy Red - A4513834 - SPAYED FEMALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 028. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Cheese - A4553815 - UNALTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN BEAGLE/PUG - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 065. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Mac - A4553814 - UNALTERED MALE WHITE/BROWN BEAGLE/PUG - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING C - 065. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Thumbs - A4548643 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE DOMESTIC SH - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING K - 467. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
    Woody - A4548208 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/TAN AUST SHEPHERD/MIX - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING I - 290. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

