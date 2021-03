Twitch is a handsome 8-year-old Labrador Retriever/ American Pit Bull Terrier mix. But despite his age, it is hard to slow this energetic guy down. He is always excited to play a game of tug or fetch. And true to his Labrador Retriever genes, he loves to swim. Twitch would be perfect for an active family who is looking for a dog to take hiking or camping with them. Like many pets his age, Twitch has some dental issues so he will need continued dental care in his new home. In exchange, Twitch is sure to fill your home with lots of love. He is a very smart boy. He already knows his basic commands and he is house trained and crate trained. Twitch loves people and prefers to soak up all the attention for himself so, he will need to be the only pet in his new home. Adoptions are available at AHS' Campus for Compassion location by appointment only (this is the only adoption location open right now), and you can schedule at www.azhumane.org/adopt . Pets available today may not be available by the time of your appointment. If appointments are booked out, our scheduling tool is updated throughout the day to reflect last-minute openings.