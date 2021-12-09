Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Briar: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675965 AHS

Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335 MCACC

Mocha: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681235 AHS

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962 MCACC

Robin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675827 AHS

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

Milady Horchata: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676007 AHS

Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275 MCACC

Diego: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682571 AHS

Sin - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664141 MCACC

Eleanor - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664121 MCACC

Momo - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660911 MCACC

Sammie is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is simply as sweet as they come. This happy-go-lucky girl came to the Arizona Humane Society after her owner became ill and could no longer take care of her. Now, she's looking for a home with someone who is as loving as she is. And maybe someone to take her on walks around the neighborhood too! Sammie is still very energetic and loves to go on adventures. Sammie is also a great example of why adopting an older pet is great; The hard work is already done! Sammie is already house-trained. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like "sit", "lay down", and "shake". Schedule an appointment to meet Sammie today at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Her sweet smile is sure to win anyone over. AHS

Coco - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4596618 MCACC

Pablo - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659820 MCACC

Austi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681238 AHS

Norma - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659478 MCACC

Sassy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659444 MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next