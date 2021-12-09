Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (12/9/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

briar.jpg
Briar: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675965Photo by: AHS
nina.jpg
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335Photo by: MCACC
mocha.jpg
Mocha: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681235Photo by: AHS
elle.jpg
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
peanut.jpg
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962Photo by: MCACC
robin.jpg
Robin: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675827Photo by: AHS
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
gladiator.jpg
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
Milady Horchata 676007.jpg
Milady Horchata: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676007Photo by: AHS
luna.jpg
Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275Photo by: MCACC
diego.jpg
Diego: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682571Photo by: AHS
sin.jpg
Sin - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664141Photo by: MCACC
eleanor.jpg
Eleanor - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664121Photo by: MCACC
momo.jpg
Momo - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660911Photo by: MCACC
Sammie 676414.jpg
Sammie is a 6-year-old Labrador Retriever mix who is simply as sweet as they come. This happy-go-lucky girl came to the Arizona Humane Society after her owner became ill and could no longer take care of her. Now, she's looking for a home with someone who is as loving as she is. And maybe someone to take her on walks around the neighborhood too! Sammie is still very energetic and loves to go on adventures. Sammie is also a great example of why adopting an older pet is great; The hard work is already done! Sammie is already house-trained. She walks well on a leash and knows basic commands like "sit", "lay down", and "shake". Schedule an appointment to meet Sammie today at www.azhumane.org/adopt. Her sweet smile is sure to win anyone over.Photo by: AHS
coco.jpg
Coco - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4596618Photo by: MCACC
pablo.jpg
Pablo - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659820Photo by: MCACC
austi.jpg
Austi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681238Photo by: AHS
norma.jpg
Norma - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659478Photo by: MCACC
sassy.jpg
Sassy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659444Photo by: MCACC

