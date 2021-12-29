Share Facebook

Sandy is a 2-year-old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. This girl is a go-getter! She loves to go on walks, play fetch and other fun games. She would thrive with an active family who can take her along for fun adventures like hikes. Due to her energy level, she needs to go to a family with children who are at least 8 years old or big enough that she can't accidentally knock them down when she's chasing after her tennis ball. In her previous home, she frequented a doggie daycare to help burn off some of her energy. Luckily this sweet girl already has some basic training and is already potty trained! If you're interested in adopting Sandy, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet her today! AHS

