Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (12/29/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandy is a 2-year-old female American Pit Bull Terrier mix. This girl is a go-getter! She loves to go on walks, play fetch and other fun games. She would thrive with an active family who can take her along for fun adventures like hikes. Due to her energy level, she needs to go to a family with children who are at least 8 years old or big enough that she can't accidentally knock them down when she's chasing after her tennis ball. In her previous home, she frequented a doggie daycare to help burn off some of her energy. Luckily this sweet girl already has some basic training and is already potty trained! If you're interested in adopting Sandy, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet her today!Photo by: AHS
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233Photo by: MCACC
Gigi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A649313Photo by: AHS
Chico - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657938Photo by: MCACC
Iker - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4468994Photo by: MCACC
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Simba: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684333Photo by: AHS
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763Photo by: MCACC
Baby - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4167360Photo by: MCACC
Blueberry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678Photo by: MCACC
Froggi: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A682721Photo by: AHS
Grettle - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659199Photo by: MCACC
Frankie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669489Photo by: MCACC
Bently: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A684305Photo by: AHS
Lucas - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664698Photo by: MCACC
Triton - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A3519942Photo by: MCACC
Willow - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669943Photo by: MCACC
Tinsel: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683565Photo by: AHS

