Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (12/22/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Peanut Butter is a handsome 5-year-old German Shepherd. This sweet boy came to the Arizona Humane Society after his owner was unable to continue treatments for a nagging ear infection. Once in our care, our medical team gave Peanut Butter the medicine and care he needed. Now that he is feeling better, Peanut Butter is ready to find a home of his own! His friends here at the shelter call Peanut Butter a "gentle giant". He adores being groomed and is very content to just lay at your feet while you brush his luxurious fur. After a nice brush-down Peanut Butter loves to play fetch! He also knows some basic commands like "sit" and is already potty-trained. Due to his size, Peanut Butter is not a good candidate for apartment living. He would thrive in a home with a yard where he can stretch his legs. He needs to be the only dog in his new home. If you are interested in adopting Peanut Butter or any other AHS pet visit www.azhumane.org/adoptPhoto by: AHS
Cali: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A571772Photo by: AHS
Loki: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678524Photo by: AHS
Farley: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681207Photo by: AHS
Holly: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683035Photo by: AHS
Nox: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A672777Photo by: AHS
Wren: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A683269Photo by: AHS
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Coco - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4596618Photo by: MCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323Photo by: MCACC
Banner - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664807Photo by: MCACC
Chico - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657938Photo by: MCACC
Ignatius - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4668665Photo by: MCACC
Camembert - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4652101Photo by: MCACC
Iker - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4468994Photo by: MCACC
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763Photo by: MCACC
Lacy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660800Photo by: MCACC
Sedona - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4634322Photo by: MCACC

