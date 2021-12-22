Share Facebook

Peanut Butter is a handsome 5-year-old German Shepherd. This sweet boy came to the Arizona Humane Society after his owner was unable to continue treatments for a nagging ear infection. Once in our care, our medical team gave Peanut Butter the medicine and care he needed. Now that he is feeling better, Peanut Butter is ready to find a home of his own! His friends here at the shelter call Peanut Butter a "gentle giant". He adores being groomed and is very content to just lay at your feet while you brush his luxurious fur. After a nice brush-down Peanut Butter loves to play fetch! He also knows some basic commands like "sit" and is already potty-trained. Due to his size, Peanut Butter is not a good candidate for apartment living. He would thrive in a home with a yard where he can stretch his legs. He needs to be the only dog in his new home. If you are interested in adopting Peanut Butter or any other AHS pet visit www.azhumane.org/adopt AHS

