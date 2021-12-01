Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Elliot: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A579875 AHS

Frisp is one of the last remaining survivors of Hurricane Ida who still needs a home. This sweet 3-year-old Pit Bull mix was waiting for a home at the Louisiana ASPCA back in September. Then, Hurricane Ida hit leaving the SPCA without power or even clean water to care for their animals. With the lives of pets like Frisp in jeopardy, the Arizona Humane Society knew we had to help. AHS deployed a team who drove through the night to reach these pets in need. Together, they brought 40 pets, including Frisp, back to Arizona for a second chance. After making the 22-hour road trip to Arizona, the AHS veterinary team discovered Frisp had another hurdle to overcome. She was diagnosed with heartworm disease. Heartworm disease is serious disease that has sadly become common in the South due to mosquitoes. AHS' veterinary staff knew it would take intensive care to save Frisp but they were committed to giving this deserving dog a second chance. Now, after months of treatment Frisp is finally ready to find a home of her own. Frisp is very friendly and loves to soak up lots of hugs and pets from her human friends. She is hoping to find a home with someone as loving as she is. She's been through so much in her short life, everyone at AHS is hoping to find her the perfect home for the holidays! If you are interested in adopting Frisp or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet your perfect match. AHS

Ivy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677318 AHS

Kitten: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676155 AHS

Milady Horchata: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676007 AHS

Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681641 AHS

Tobias: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681111 AHS

Theodore: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681397 AHS

Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955 MCACC

Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvC MCACC

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962 MCACC

Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275 MCACC

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335 MCACC

Holstein - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4656876 MCACC

Lupe - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648522 MCACC

Chuckerson - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4658141 MCACC

Spot - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659466 MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next