Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro NewsCentral Phoenix News

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (12/1/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Elliot 579875.jpg
Elliot: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A579875Photo by: AHS
Frisp 675296.jpg
Frisp is one of the last remaining survivors of Hurricane Ida who still needs a home. This sweet 3-year-old Pit Bull mix was waiting for a home at the Louisiana ASPCA back in September. Then, Hurricane Ida hit leaving the SPCA without power or even clean water to care for their animals. With the lives of pets like Frisp in jeopardy, the Arizona Humane Society knew we had to help. AHS deployed a team who drove through the night to reach these pets in need. Together, they brought 40 pets, including Frisp, back to Arizona for a second chance. After making the 22-hour road trip to Arizona, the AHS veterinary team discovered Frisp had another hurdle to overcome. She was diagnosed with heartworm disease. Heartworm disease is serious disease that has sadly become common in the South due to mosquitoes. AHS' veterinary staff knew it would take intensive care to save Frisp but they were committed to giving this deserving dog a second chance. Now, after months of treatment Frisp is finally ready to find a home of her own. Frisp is very friendly and loves to soak up lots of hugs and pets from her human friends. She is hoping to find a home with someone as loving as she is. She's been through so much in her short life, everyone at AHS is hoping to find her the perfect home for the holidays! If you are interested in adopting Frisp or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet your perfect match.Photo by: AHS
Ivy 677318.jpg
Ivy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677318Photo by: AHS
Kitten 676155.jpg
Kitten: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676155Photo by: AHS
Milady Horchata 676007.jpg
Milady Horchata: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676007Photo by: AHS
Rose 681641.jpg
Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681641Photo by: AHS
Tobias 681111.jpg
Tobias: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681111Photo by: AHS
Theodore 681397.jpg
Theodore: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681397Photo by: AHS
monaco.jpg
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955Photo by: MCACC
gary.jpg
Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvCPhoto by: MCACC
elle.jpg
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
gladiator.jpg
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
peanut.jpg
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962Photo by: MCACC
luna.jpg
Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275Photo by: MCACC
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
nina.jpg
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335Photo by: MCACC
holstein.jpg
Holstein - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4656876Photo by: MCACC
lupe.jpg
Lupe - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648522Photo by: MCACC
chuckerson.jpg
Chuckerson - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4658141Photo by: MCACC
spot.jpg
Spot - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659466Photo by: MCACC

Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (12/1/21)

close-gallery
  • Elliot 579875.jpg
  • Frisp 675296.jpg
  • Ivy 677318.jpg
  • Kitten 676155.jpg
  • Milady Horchata 676007.jpg
  • Rose 681641.jpg
  • Tobias 681111.jpg
  • Theodore 681397.jpg
  • monaco.jpg
  • gary.jpg
  • elle.jpg
  • gladiator.jpg
  • peanut.jpg
  • luna.jpg
  • julip.jpg
  • nina.jpg
  • holstein.jpg
  • lupe.jpg
  • chuckerson.jpg
  • spot.jpg

Share

Elliot: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A579875AHS
Frisp is one of the last remaining survivors of Hurricane Ida who still needs a home. This sweet 3-year-old Pit Bull mix was waiting for a home at the Louisiana ASPCA back in September. Then, Hurricane Ida hit leaving the SPCA without power or even clean water to care for their animals. With the lives of pets like Frisp in jeopardy, the Arizona Humane Society knew we had to help. AHS deployed a team who drove through the night to reach these pets in need. Together, they brought 40 pets, including Frisp, back to Arizona for a second chance. After making the 22-hour road trip to Arizona, the AHS veterinary team discovered Frisp had another hurdle to overcome. She was diagnosed with heartworm disease. Heartworm disease is serious disease that has sadly become common in the South due to mosquitoes. AHS' veterinary staff knew it would take intensive care to save Frisp but they were committed to giving this deserving dog a second chance. Now, after months of treatment Frisp is finally ready to find a home of her own. Frisp is very friendly and loves to soak up lots of hugs and pets from her human friends. She is hoping to find a home with someone as loving as she is. She's been through so much in her short life, everyone at AHS is hoping to find her the perfect home for the holidays! If you are interested in adopting Frisp or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment to meet your perfect match.AHS
Ivy: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677318AHS
Kitten: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676155AHS
Milady Horchata: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A676007AHS
Rose: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681641AHS
Tobias: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681111AHS
Theodore: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681397AHS
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955MCACC
Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvCMCACC
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWMCACC
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962MCACC
Luna - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4653275MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335MCACC
Holstein - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4656876MCACC
Lupe - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4648522MCACC
Chuckerson - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4658141MCACC
Spot - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4659466MCACC
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next