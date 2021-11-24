Aphrodite is an 8-month-old German Shepherd mix. In her young life, this pup has already overcome some major challenges. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after our friends at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control discovered she was suffering with the contagious and deadly Parvo virus. Once in our care, she was treated in AHS' Puppy Parvo ICU and got the round-the-clock care she needed to save her life. Now, that she's recovered, Aphrodite is looking for a home where she can be part of a loving family. She is still a puppy so she will need a family who is patient enough to teach her the basics, but she has lots of love to give in return. If you are interested in adopting Aphrodite or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment.AHS
