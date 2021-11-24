Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (11/24/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

aphrodite.jpg
Aphrodite is an 8-month-old German Shepherd mix. In her young life, this pup has already overcome some major challenges. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after our friends at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control discovered she was suffering with the contagious and deadly Parvo virus. Once in our care, she was treated in AHS' Puppy Parvo ICU and got the round-the-clock care she needed to save her life. Now, that she's recovered, Aphrodite is looking for a home where she can be part of a loving family. She is still a puppy so she will need a family who is patient enough to teach her the basics, but she has lots of love to give in return. If you are interested in adopting Aphrodite or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment.Photo by: AHS
monaco.jpg
Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955Photo by: MCACC
splinter.jpg
Splinter: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4595960Photo by: MCACC
gary.jpg
Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvCPhoto by: MCACC
teacup.jpg
Teacup: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681584Photo by: AHS
macy.jpg
Macy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655562Photo by: MCACC
nina.jpg
Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335Photo by: MCACC
gladiator.jpg
Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStWPhoto by: MCACC
barry.jpg
Barry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A673160Photo by: AHS
bt.jpg
BT - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4634471Photo by: MCACC
seine.jpg
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
emmett.jpg
Emmett: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678987Photo by: AHS
sprite.jpg
Sprite - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4644970Photo by: MCACC
julip.jpg
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
jake.jpg
Jake: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677315Photo by: AHS
peanut.jpg
Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962Photo by: MCACC
elle.jpg
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
daffodil.jpg
Daffodil - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4656711Photo by: MCACC
evie.jpg
Evie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4652602Photo by: MCACC
gollum.jpg
Gollum - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657695Photo by: MCACC

