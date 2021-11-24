Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Aphrodite is an 8-month-old German Shepherd mix. In her young life, this pup has already overcome some major challenges. She was brought to the Arizona Humane Society after our friends at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control discovered she was suffering with the contagious and deadly Parvo virus. Once in our care, she was treated in AHS' Puppy Parvo ICU and got the round-the-clock care she needed to save her life. Now, that she's recovered, Aphrodite is looking for a home where she can be part of a loving family. She is still a puppy so she will need a family who is patient enough to teach her the basics, but she has lots of love to give in return. If you are interested in adopting Aphrodite or any AHS pet, head to www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment. AHS

Monaco: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4583955 MCACC

Splinter: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4595960 MCACC

Gary - https://bit.ly/3plYuvC MCACC

Teacup: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681584 AHS

Macy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655562 MCACC

Nina: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4621335 MCACC

Gladiator - https://bit.ly/2Z9WStW MCACC

Barry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A673160 AHS

BT - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4634471 MCACC

Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Emmett: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A678987 AHS

Sprite - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4644970 MCACC

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Jake: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A677315 AHS

Peanut: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4639962 MCACC

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Daffodil - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4656711 MCACC

Evie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4652602 MCACC

Gollum - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657695 MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next