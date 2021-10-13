Jhett: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669967AHS
Lottie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663471AHS
Mr. Worldwide: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668980AHS
Copper: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A374392AHS
Gandalf: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675566AHS
Pippi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A557573AHS
Zina: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A678537AHS
Noah came to AHS all the way from Louisiana after Hurricane Ida damaged local animal shelters, leaving them with nowhere to go. Noah the 2-year-old sweetheart and 39 other pets made the cross-country road trip to get a second chance at their "happily ever after". Now, Noah is looking for a home of her own. Noah is a German Shepherd/American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her human friends here at the shelter call her "a bundle of love and silliness". She would be the perfect addition to a family who can take her along on camping trips or hiking around town. She is a loyal companion who is just happy to be by your side. Noah's journey to her forever home has been longer than most AHS pets and we are determined to find her a forever home. Thanks to Mark Mazda, her adoption fee has been waived. If you are interested in adopting Noah, or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today!AHS
Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Agatha - A4631437 - UNALTERED FEMALE TRICOLOR GERM SHEPHERD/MIX -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 258. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Tobias - A4596053 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 015. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Chowder - A4644943 - UNALTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 376. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Lil Lady Bug - A4644757 - UNALTERED FEMALE TAN CHIHUAHUA SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 517. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC
Nala - A4644220 -UNALTERED FEMALE CREAM CAIRN TERRIER -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 505. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.MCACC