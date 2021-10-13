Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (10/13/21)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

jhett.jpg
Jhett: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669967Photo by: AHS
lottie.jpg
Lottie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663471Photo by: AHS
mr worldwide.jpg
Mr. Worldwide: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668980Photo by: AHS
copper.jpg
Copper: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A374392Photo by: AHS
gandalf.jpg
Gandalf: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675566Photo by: AHS
pippi.jpg
Pippi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A557573Photo by: AHS
zina.jpg
Zina: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A678537Photo by: AHS
noah.jpg
Noah came to AHS all the way from Louisiana after Hurricane Ida damaged local animal shelters, leaving them with nowhere to go. Noah the 2-year-old sweetheart and 39 other pets made the cross-country road trip to get a second chance at their "happily ever after". Now, Noah is looking for a home of her own. Noah is a German Shepherd/American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her human friends here at the shelter call her "a bundle of love and silliness". She would be the perfect addition to a family who can take her along on camping trips or hiking around town. She is a loyal companion who is just happy to be by your side. Noah's journey to her forever home has been longer than most AHS pets and we are determined to find her a forever home. Thanks to Mark Mazda, her adoption fee has been waived. If you are interested in adopting Noah, or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today!Photo by: AHS
gary.jpg
Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
sandy1.jpg
Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
tulip.jpg
Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
banyan.jpg
Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
violet.jpg
Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
agatha.jpg
Agatha - A4631437 - UNALTERED FEMALE TRICOLOR GERM SHEPHERD/MIX -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 258. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
tobias.jpg
Tobias - A4596053 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 015. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
seine.jpg
Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
chowder.jpg
Chowder - A4644943 - UNALTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 376. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
elle.jpg
Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
lil lady bug.jpg
Lil Lady Bug - A4644757 - UNALTERED FEMALE TAN CHIHUAHUA SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 517. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
nala.jpg
Nala - A4644220 -UNALTERED FEMALE CREAM CAIRN TERRIER -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 505. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC

