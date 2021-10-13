Share Facebook

Jhett: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A669967 AHS

Lottie: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A663471 AHS

Mr. Worldwide: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A668980 AHS

Copper: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A374392 AHS

Gandalf: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A675566 AHS

Pippi: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A557573 AHS

Zina: https://www.azhumane.org/pet-details/?id=A678537 AHS

Noah came to AHS all the way from Louisiana after Hurricane Ida damaged local animal shelters, leaving them with nowhere to go. Noah the 2-year-old sweetheart and 39 other pets made the cross-country road trip to get a second chance at their "happily ever after". Now, Noah is looking for a home of her own. Noah is a German Shepherd/American Pit Bull Terrier mix. Her human friends here at the shelter call her "a bundle of love and silliness". She would be the perfect addition to a family who can take her along on camping trips or hiking around town. She is a loyal companion who is just happy to be by your side. Noah's journey to her forever home has been longer than most AHS pets and we are determined to find her a forever home. Thanks to Mark Mazda, her adoption fee has been waived. If you are interested in adopting Noah, or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to schedule your appointment today! AHS

Gary - A4604475 - NEUTERED MALE WHITE/TAN AUST CATTLE DOG/AM PIT BULL TER - about 8 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING A - 001. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Sandy - A4620809 - SPAYED FEMALE BRINDLE/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 4 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING B - 050. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tulip - A4627808 - SPAYED FEMALE GRAY AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING S - 333. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Banyan - A4511565 - NEUTERED MALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 5 years old. FOSTER.Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Violet - A4627100 - UNALTERED FEMALE YELLOW LABRADOR RETR - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING E - 139. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Agatha - A4631437 - UNALTERED FEMALE TRICOLOR GERM SHEPHERD/MIX -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING H - 258. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Tobias - A4596053 - NEUTERED MALE BROWN/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER - about 2 years old. EAST KENNEL - 015. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Seine - A4597700 - NEUTERED MALE TAN GERM SHEPHERD/MIX - about 1 year 4 months old. EAST KENNEL - 021. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Chowder - A4644943 - UNALTERED MALE TAN/WHITE CHIHUAHUA SH - about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 376. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Elle - A4613184 - SPAYED FEMALE WHITE/BLUE AM PIT BULL TER -about 5 years old. EAST KENNEL - 236. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lil Lady Bug - A4644757 - UNALTERED FEMALE TAN CHIHUAHUA SH - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 517. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Nala - A4644220 -UNALTERED FEMALE CREAM CAIRN TERRIER -about 2 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING X - 505. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

