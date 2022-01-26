Cranberry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681931AHS
Meet Thin Mint! This little guinea pig is as sweet as his name implies. Thin Mint has traveled a long way in search of his forever home. He is one of the guinea pigs who were brought to the Arizona Humane Society all the way from California. Recently, the San Diego Humane Society found themselves overwhelmed with 141 small mammals, including guinea pigs and rabbits. So, AHS jumped at the chance to help! Through Project Reachout, our partner assistance program that transfers in pets from other animal welfare organizations when space allows, we welcomed Thin Mint and 15 of his furry friends. This little guy loves to munch on veggies and hay. He is bonded with his best friend Brownie, so he will need to find a home with enough love for both adorable guinea pigs. If you're in the market for a new cuddly critter, visit azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment today!AHS
Brownie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686832AHS
Lucas: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664698MCACC
Marbella: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681245AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMMCACC
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233MCACC
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872MCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacMCACC
Bailey Rey: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4320162MCACC
Cait Sith: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687066AHS
Fric: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681159MCACC
Oreo Blizzard: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A652546AHS
Ford: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4680710MCACC
Bruno: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675574AHS
Loli: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4194234MCACC
Khloe: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681393AHS
Pippi: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4680933MCACC
Toby: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674146MCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761MCACC