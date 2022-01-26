Share Facebook

Meet Thin Mint! This little guinea pig is as sweet as his name implies. Thin Mint has traveled a long way in search of his forever home. He is one of the guinea pigs who were brought to the Arizona Humane Society all the way from California. Recently, the San Diego Humane Society found themselves overwhelmed with 141 small mammals, including guinea pigs and rabbits. So, AHS jumped at the chance to help! Through Project Reachout, our partner assistance program that transfers in pets from other animal welfare organizations when space allows, we welcomed Thin Mint and 15 of his furry friends. This little guy loves to munch on veggies and hay. He is bonded with his best friend Brownie, so he will need to find a home with enough love for both adorable guinea pigs. If you're in the market for a new cuddly critter, visit azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment today! AHS

