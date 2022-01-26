Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/26/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cranberry: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681931Photo by: AHS
Meet Thin Mint! This little guinea pig is as sweet as his name implies. Thin Mint has traveled a long way in search of his forever home. He is one of the guinea pigs who were brought to the Arizona Humane Society all the way from California. Recently, the San Diego Humane Society found themselves overwhelmed with 141 small mammals, including guinea pigs and rabbits. So, AHS jumped at the chance to help! Through Project Reachout, our partner assistance program that transfers in pets from other animal welfare organizations when space allows, we welcomed Thin Mint and 15 of his furry friends. This little guy loves to munch on veggies and hay. He is bonded with his best friend Brownie, so he will need to find a home with enough love for both adorable guinea pigs. If you're in the market for a new cuddly critter, visit azhumane.org/adopt to schedule an appointment today!Photo by: AHS
Brownie: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A686832Photo by: AHS
Lucas: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664698Photo by: MCACC
Marbella: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681245Photo by: AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233Photo by: MCACC
Jester - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660872Photo by: MCACC
Roy- https://bit.ly/3neXmacPhoto by: MCACC
Bailey Rey: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4320162Photo by: MCACC
Cait Sith: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687066Photo by: AHS
Fric: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4681159Photo by: MCACC
Oreo Blizzard: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A652546Photo by: AHS
Ford: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4680710Photo by: MCACC
Bruno: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A675574Photo by: AHS
Loli: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4194234Photo by: MCACC
Khloe: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A681393Photo by: AHS
Pippi: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4680933Photo by: MCACC
Toby: https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674146Photo by: MCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761Photo by: MCACC

