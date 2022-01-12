Share Facebook

Addie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669939 MCACC

Razzleberry is a 3-year-old Queensland Heeler who was found as a stray earlier this month. When she first came to the Arizona Humane Society, our veterinarians discovered Razzleberry had a broken tooth and a cherry eye which needed to be repaired surgically. She was treated in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM. Now that she is all healed up, Razzleberry is ready for a home of her own! Like most cattle dogs, she is very smart. Razzleberry loves to play with puzzle toys that keep her mind busy. She is also already potty-trained and leash-trained! She would be a great addition to any family and would love a big yard where she could play "fetch" and other fun games with her new family. If you are interested in adopting Razzleberry or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today! AHS

Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRM MCACC

Guerra - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669890 MCACC

Sable - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664750 MCACC

Boots - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669335 MCACC

Orion - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4638665 MCACC

Duke - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4668713 MCACC

Glason - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669955 MCACC

Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233 MCACC

Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761 MCACC

MCACC

Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323 MCACC

Fran - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657557 MCACC

Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763 MCACC

Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information. MCACC

Lacy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660800 MCACC

Brisbane - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669720 MCACC

Blueberry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678 MCACC

Marty - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674374 MCACC

