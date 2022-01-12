Watch
Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane Society and Maricopa County Animal Care (1/12/22)

Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control and Arizona Humane Society. There are some changes to shelter adoption and foster programs. Please be sure to check the AHS and MCACC websites for the latest on their adoption protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

Addie - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669939Photo by: MCACC
Razzleberry is a 3-year-old Queensland Heeler who was found as a stray earlier this month. When she first came to the Arizona Humane Society, our veterinarians discovered Razzleberry had a broken tooth and a cherry eye which needed to be repaired surgically. She was treated in AHS' Second Chance Animal Trauma HospitalTM. Now that she is all healed up, Razzleberry is ready for a home of her own! Like most cattle dogs, she is very smart. Razzleberry loves to play with puzzle toys that keep her mind busy. She is also already potty-trained and leash-trained! She would be a great addition to any family and would love a big yard where she could play "fetch" and other fun games with her new family. If you are interested in adopting Razzleberry or any other AHS pet, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to make an appointment today!Photo by: AHS
Potsie - https://bit.ly/3DPIFRMPhoto by: MCACC
Guerra - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669890Photo by: MCACC
Sable - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4664750Photo by: MCACC
Boots - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669335Photo by: MCACC
Orion - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4638665Photo by: MCACC
Duke - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4668713Photo by: MCACC
Glason - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669955Photo by: MCACC
Forrest - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636233Photo by: MCACC
Maude - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4665761Photo by: MCACC
Photo by: MCACC
Bo Jack - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4609323Photo by: MCACC
Fran - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4657557Photo by: MCACC
Walrus - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4636763Photo by: MCACC
Julip - A4602399 - SPAYED FEMALE BLACK/WHITE AM PIT BULL TER/MIX - about 5 years old. WEST KENNEL, WING L - 354. Call 602-506-7387 for more information.Photo by: MCACC
Lacy - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4660800Photo by: MCACC
Brisbane - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4669720Photo by: MCACC
Blueberry - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4655678Photo by: MCACC
Marty - https://apps.pets.maricopa.gov/adoptablepets/DetailPage.aspx?RecordLocator=A4674374Photo by: MCACC

