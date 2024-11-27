Share Facebook

Bessie and Tessie (bonded) - Bessie is deeply bonded with her bestie; Tessie, so they have to go home together. Bessie is a sweet, young white long-haired mixed breed, estimated to be around 44 lbs when fully grown. With her gentle spirit and playful nature, she's sure to steal your heart! If you're ready for double the love and cuddles, Bessie and Tessie are the perfect duo for you!Tessie is deeply bonded with her bestie Bessie, so they're looking for a forever home together. Tessie is a lovely young white dog with a shorter coat, estimated to weigh around 44 lbs when fully grown. With her playful energy and affectionate personality, she's always ready for fun! So If you are looking for the perfect pair, come down to HALO and meet these Besties! HALO

Barbie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792570 Arizona Humane Society

Amelia - Do ya wanna know how much mischief I can cause? I'm an Australian Cattle Dog with an eye for adventure. If you have ever wanted a dog that can perform all those fun agility tricks and obstacle climbing maneuvers, here I am. I am currently self-taught and my record while at HALO is their 7-foot chain link fence, I've cleared that thing with ease. For this reason, if your home has a yard, coyote rollers would need to be installed before I set foot outside without a tether to keep me grounded. Even better, if you live in an apartment, you'll have peace of mind that I'll be safe and sound while you're not home. The fun doesn't stop now, I'm also good with my kennel mates and we've never had a scuffle over food or toys. I love going on walks and being a part of my humans daily activates, it's a cattle dog thing. Come visit me at HALO if I sound like the best dog ever. HALO

Odin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A790111 Arizona Humane Society

Eagle - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57211559&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

Meet Mac, a 10-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 60 days. Mac initially found his way to us from the Navajo Nation after his previous owner surrendered him and his seven littermates when they were just days old. Mac then spent some time in foster care to gain weight and reach the proper age for his neuter surgery before he could go up for adoption. While Mac did find a home soon after, he was unfortunately confiscated from his previous owner by our Field Team because they could no longer care for him.Now back in our shelter, Mac is ready to find his forever family. This sweet boy has a tail that never stops wagging and ears so floppy that you can't help but fall in love. He is incredibly eager to please, always aiming to impress, and would make a great sidekick for anyone looking for a loyal companion. He does still have a lot of his puppy energy, so he'd fit best in a household that prioritizes physical activity and adventure. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. Arizona Humane Society

Sour Puss - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A790279 Arizona Humane Society

West - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57275488&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hudson - Meet Hudson a handsome 4yr old ready for a new adventure. My previous home had a great big yard for running zoomies and chasing balls. It would be best that my new home does as well. I am a good walker and love to get exercise on a walk or hike, I love to play with rope toys. There is a need for my new home to have some experience with dogs of my size, I am very smart and need that guidance. It would be necessary for me to meet any other dogs in the home so a good match can be made, a home with no cats is a must. I prefer the company of adult hoomans so no kids under 18 is best. I am a very friendly pooch that loves to hang out and be friends or seek a new adventure. Reach out to meet Hudson at halorescue.org/dogs. HALO

Ruth - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bob and Billy (bonded) - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57193843&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

Chocolate Chip - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Moose - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57263356&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

Nanook - Hello! I'm a handsome Husky named Nanook. As a Husky, I am a high-energy dog who enjoys physical exercise and I hope to find someone who also enjoys exercise. Also, I would love to work on my commands to become a good canine citizen. When I'm not playing ball, I enjoy chewing on my dog toys and snoozing in my bed. If I sound like the pupper for you, please come see me at my HALO location and the staff will help us meet. HALO

Pablo - https://ws.petango.com/webservices/adoptablesearch/wsAdoptableAnimalDetails2.aspx?id=57351509&css=https://ws.petango.com/WebServices/adoptablesearch/css/styles.css&authkey=p1hcyln2w8x44ggh4axsf25ldm2r7ukd1nsv48xu5dhh4pnlqh&PopUp=true HALO

