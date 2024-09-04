Share Facebook

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. HALO Animal Rescue

