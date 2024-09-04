Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (9/4/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Rex - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR ¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today!Photo by: HALO Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today.Photo by: HALO Animal Rescue Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Sansa and Frankie P - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Archie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Raider - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR