Mars is a playful 2-year-old boy who desperately needs to find his fur-ever home after being at AAWL for over 300 days. He’d appreciate a dog-savvy household that can give him the space and patience to warm up before he gives you his whole heart. He’d prefer a home with adults or older, respectful children such as high schoolers so they can understand his boundaries, new things can be scary! But not to worry, you'll know he considers you special when his super zoomies activate! He’s an active boy who is always ready for long walks or a good hike. He’s a staff and volunteer favorite, especially since it’s rumored the best cuddles come from Mars! Mars can be picky with his dog friends, so he'd need to meet any potential siblings (or foster siblings) first before going home, not cat siblings, please!If you’re interested in giving this sweet boy a chance, you can stop by AAWL’s main shelter at 40th st and Washington to meet him! In addition, his adoption fee is currently waived so you can take him home for free. AAWL

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Roger | 8 years old | 34lbs | neutered male | A4992273 | Roger is a pocket-sized husky who has been waiting since July to find his forever home. At 8 years old, he's looking for a home to spend his golden years. In between bouts of play, he loves to be brushed so he always looks his best. Roger is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Cooper | 2 years old | 73lbs | neutered male | A4971938 | Cooper is a big ball of mush who wants one thing in life—love. Sure, fetch is fun and treats are great, but nothing beats placing his paws on your lap and leaning in for some loving. Cooper is looking for a home that will help him perfect his leash skills and wind down after a long walk by cuddling on the couch. Cooper's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Harry - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ryan | 5 years old | 82lbs | male | A4991854 | Ryan has mastered the "puppy eyes" and any time someone walks by his kennel, they can't help but go "aww!" Ryan is a big boy who thinks he's a lap dog, but it's only because he loves being close to you. He loves playtime, but knows when it's time to relax. After all, life is about the simple thing—pets and treats. Ryan's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Calypso | 4 years old | 51lbs | female | A5071994 | Calypso is a one-eyed beauty whose tail wags so much, she's practically dancing all the time. She loves to play catch and romp around with squeaky toys. She's the perfect companion for walks, naps, and everything in between. Calypso's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Brady | 3 years old | 60lbs | neutered male | A4963444 | Looking for an athlete to keep up with you? Brady is your guy! He is MCACC's All Star! Brady loves showing off on the agility equipment and can easily catch treats in midair. Be prepared to reward him with belly rubs! Brady needs to be in a home with no cats or other small animals—they're too tempting! Brady's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Snickers | 7 years old | 27lbs | female | A4997711 | Snickers is a short stack older gal who finds the shelter life kind of scary! She's grown more confident over time since staff always has yummy treats, but she'd really prefer a human to call her own in a quiet home! Snickers appears to be potty trained and would do best in a home with older kids, since she can be a little shy at first and isn't sure about sudden movements. Snicker's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Jaxx - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Melvin | 6 years | 42 pounds | male | ID# A4253164 | Melvin wants to make every day an adventure, and he wants to do it by your side! This friendly pup loves to play, splash around in the pool, and snack on treats. Melvin will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Gus Gus | 7 years | 34 pounds | male | ID# A4986280 | Gus Gus is a chihuahua wearing a pitbull costume. While he can be shy around new people, he makes friends easily and isn't afraid to put his paws on you for attention. His best friend, Remy, is also waiting for his forever home. Gus Gus will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Rosalita | 1 year | 37 pounds | female | ID# A5075930 | Rosalita is looking for her emotional support human! New people and loud noises can make her nervous, but she shows her affectionate, happy nature over time. She would thrive in a peaceful home who can be patient with her as she decompresses. Rosalita will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Black-Jack | 1 year 6 months | 43 pounds | male | ID# A5001222 | Black-Jack is an easygoing dog that prefers head scratches and back rubs over fetch. His lifelong dream is to become someone's loyal companion. Black-Jack will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sansa and Frankie P - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

