Meet Harlow, a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 50 days. She was transferred into our care back in July from Tuba City Humane Society through our Project Reachout program, which brings in at-risk pets from neighboring partners when space on our adoption floor allows. Harlow was found abandoned with four other puppies and had tested positive for coccidia, a parasitic infection of the intestinal tract.As soon as she was admitted to our trauma hospital, her treatment began, consisting of a regimen of medications that would help mend her severely upset stomach. Once her energy levels and eating habits were back to normal, Harlow finally started to show us how smart, obedient, gentle and playful she really is. We learned that she loves water, is highly food-motivated, and already knows tricks like "sit" and "shake". She is truly a joy to be around, so come and meet her at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

