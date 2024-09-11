Share Facebook

Andy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A789051 AHS

Cooper | 73 years | 73 lbs | Male | ID #A4971938 | The only thing bigger than Cooper's head is his heart. This gentle giant knows sit, shake, and he'd love to spend his days sunbathing by your side. He is currently staying at Heidi's Village while we are over capacity. Cooper will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Inosuke, a charming canine currently seeking a loving forever home. Inosuke may take a little time to open up to new faces, but once he does, he becomes a loyal companion . T here's nothing he loves more than chasing after a ball. Inosuke is a social butterfly with other dogs and would thrive with a playful companion by his side. H e has also coexisted peacefully with feline friends. However, it's worth noting that Inosuke isn't particularly keen on men initially, so a patient and understanding approach is key to earning his trust. A household without young children would be the ideal environment for him to flourish. Inosuke dreams of a home with a spacious yard where he can frolic and let loose . If you're interested in welcoming this wonderful pup into your life, please visit the shelter with all members of your household, including any existing dogs, to arrange a meeting with Inosuke. With the right family and environment, Inosuke is sure to become a source of endless joy. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Gus - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788440 AHS

Abby | 1 year | 47 lbs | Female | ID #A4998340 | Abby has already spent a month waiting for her forever home. She's calm, easy-going, and prefers a good belly rub over some toys. If you cannot provide belly rubs, she will also accept treats as a form of payment. Abby will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Cecilia, an 8-year-old German Shepherd Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 44 days. She was found as a stray with a limp, which an examination in our trauma hospital determined could be attributed to arthritis of the spine. While no surgery was required to treat her limp, Ceclia would benefit greatly from living in a home where she can take it easy and spend lots of time cuddled on the couch with you watching movies. She is a sweet girl with moderate energy levels and enjoys slow, gentle walks where she can take breaks and lay in the grass. If Cecilia sounds like the girl for you, come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hannah | 9 months | 34 lbs | female | ID #A4999441 | Hannah is excited all of the time! She loves everyone she meets and is searching for her playtime pal who will have the patience to teach her some manners. Hannah will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rosie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788924 AHS

Mr. Snuffleupagus - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787464 AHS

Sly | 5 years | 45 lbs | male | ID# A4998377 | Sly's elegant husky tuxedo is proof of his well-behaved nature. He has a calm temperament, politely takes hot dogs, and quickly settles by sitting between your legs for some refined petting. Sly will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Orange Creamsicle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786335 AHS

Roger | 8 years | 34 lbs | female | ID# A4992273 | Roger is a cowboy on the outside and a shivering chihuahua on the inside. He's gentle, affectionate, and sometimes, he just needs assurance that the world isn't such a scary place. His big goal this year is to retire. Roger will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Loki | 2 years | 63 lbs | male | ID# A4979195 | Loki is just as mischievous as his name implies! He's the perfection companion for any outdoor adventure: hiking, camping, high-speed fetch, you name it. Just be careful taking him paddleboarding, since he'll probably jump off and go swimming in search of fish. Loki will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sky - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A774621 AHS

Kellan - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787992 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

