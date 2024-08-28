Share Facebook

Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784801 AHS

Munchie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787485 AHS

Basil | 2 years | 41 lbs | female | ID# A4998550 | Basil is a shelter favorite and a what we would call a "ham!" She loves being a big lapdog and wants nothing more than to stay by your side. Basil will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tito Dorito - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Flecker - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786085 AHS

Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bax | 6 years | 55 lbs | Female | ID #A4959415 | Bax is the gentlest hippo around! She loves lazing around with her humans and can't get enough of pets and back scratches. She would prefer to be your one and only, since she's too cool for the other dogs. Bax will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Athena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786365 AHS

Jimmy Dean | 4 years | 34 lbs | Male | ID #A4992551 | Jimmy Dean is a shy guy who's willing to take a chance on you! He's nervous around strangers and is unsure about many things, but he knows he can be his best self in a patient home that can give him a consistent routine. Jimmy will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Cain | 3 years | 42 lbs | Male | ID #A4938294 | Despite his loving nature, Cain has called the shelter home since February. He loves playing fetch, and he's even learned how to toss toys in the air to play by himself! He is potty trained and crate trained. Cain will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prince - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chocolate - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786556 AHS

Licorice | 4 years | 55 lbs | male | ID# A4984139 | If you're looking for a calm, sweet dog that was a wolf in his past life, Licorice is your guy! He enjoys being showered in attention, being brushed, and going on leisurely walks. Licorice will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ruby - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786076 AHS

Pastore | 3 years | 61 lbs | male | ID# A4930250 | Pastore is a fun, affection dog who is eager to play and learn more tricks in his future forever home! He would do best in a home with adults who are as mature as he is, and he'd prefer to be your one and only. Pastore will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bam Bam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763139 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

