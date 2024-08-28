Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (8/28/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Charlie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784801Photo by: AHS Munchie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787485Photo by: AHS Basil | 2 years | 41 lbs | female | ID# A4998550 | Basil is a shelter favorite and a what we would call a "ham!" She loves being a big lapdog and wants nothing more than to stay by your side. Basil will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Tito Dorito - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Flecker - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786085Photo by: AHS Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Bax | 6 years | 55 lbs | Female | ID #A4959415 | Bax is the gentlest hippo around! She loves lazing around with her humans and can't get enough of pets and back scratches. She would prefer to be your one and only, since she's too cool for the other dogs. Bax will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Athena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786365Photo by: AHS Jimmy Dean | 4 years | 34 lbs | Male | ID #A4992551 | Jimmy Dean is a shy guy who's willing to take a chance on you! He's nervous around strangers and is unsure about many things, but he knows he can be his best self in a patient home that can give him a consistent routine. Jimmy will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Cain | 3 years | 42 lbs | Male | ID #A4938294 | Despite his loving nature, Cain has called the shelter home since February. He loves playing fetch, and he's even learned how to toss toys in the air to play by himself! He is potty trained and crate trained. Cain will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Rocket - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Prince - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Chocolate - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786556Photo by: AHS Licorice | 4 years | 55 lbs | male | ID# A4984139 | If you're looking for a calm, sweet dog that was a wolf in his past life, Licorice is your guy! He enjoys being showered in attention, being brushed, and going on leisurely walks. Licorice will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Ruby - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786076Photo by: AHS Pastore | 3 years | 61 lbs | male | ID# A4930250 | Pastore is a fun, affection dog who is eager to play and learn more tricks in his future forever home! He would do best in a home with adults who are as mature as he is, and he'd prefer to be your one and only. Pastore will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bam Bam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A763139Photo by: AHS Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR