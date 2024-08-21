Share Facebook

Howdy! I'm a puppy named Jim. I'm some sort of Shepherd/Husky mix so I will need lots of exercise and toys to play with. In order for me to be the dog you want I'm going to need training. Don't worry though, I love food and can be bribed 😊. Please come visit me at HALO to see if we might be the pawfect match! HALO

Silas - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784781 AHS

Milly | 2 years | 42 lbs | Female | ID# A4987901 | Milly is a playful, loving girl who has been at the shelter for far too long! She is well-behaved, gets along with other big dogs, and knows hot to sit. Milly will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Steve Irwin - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782187 AHS

Hi! I'm Marvin and I have the biggest meat head this side of the Mississippi. I love to run and would make a wonderful morning jogging buddy, after I take care of my business first of course. I'm not that shy and love rubbing up against people that give me the good scritches. A large lad like me is going to need a home that has a yard for my zoomies. I'll be at the main HALO location if I sound like the perfect sidekick for you! HALO

Jewel - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A764524 AHS

Meet Reggie, a 5-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 34 days. Reggie was transferred to our Trauma Hospital from a local emergency animal clinic after testing positive for the deadly parvovirus. Reggie desperately needed the specialized care offered in our state-of-the-art Parvo ICU to survive, so as soon as he entered our doors, his treatment began. After a long week and a half of severe tummy issues, non-stop fluids and lots of love and attention, Reggie made a full recovery. Now, this goofy boy has the health and energy to be the silly puppy he's meant to be. Come meet him at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Piglet is a charming mixed breed pup with a heart as big as the Hundred Acre Wood itself. His sleek coat shines with a warmth that matches his loving personality. Always curious and ready for a new adventure, Piglet thrives on exploration. Whether it's bounding through the backyard in pursuit of new scents or engaging in spirited play with his favorite squeaky toys. His infectious energy and playful spirit make him a beloved friend to all, ready to embark on the next exciting escapade. His adoption fee has been waived. If you have any questions, please call HALO Animal Rescue at 602-971-9222. HALO

Blaze - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A785150 AHS

Hello, Todd here! I am a beautiful Alaskan Husky mix with a heart of gold and a need for speed. I will take some time to show my true colors, but with a lot of snacks and a bit of time I can come to shine. I've done well with other dogs I've been kenneled with, if you have any at home I'd love to meet them before we make things official. I'm a young pup that arrived from New Mexico, and I'd love to learn how to do those tricks the other dogs do. If you're looking for a bi-colored working dog to accompany you on lots of fun hikes, come visit me at HALO! HALO

MCACC

Acorn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A785819 AHS

Kodak | 7 years | 67 lbs | male | ID# A4343806 | This 7-year-old senior is a jack of all trades. He is potty trained, crate trained, AND knows how to use a doggy door. He is the best at making friends and is looking for his forever friend right now! Kodak will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Reggie | 8 years | 41 lbs | male | ID# A4984974 | Reggie's a shy guy hoping that someone out there is in the market for a senior German shepherd. He walks well on a leash, and although some things startle him, he loves getting pampered with a bath and some brushing. Reggie will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Fred | 5 years | 57 lbs | Male | ID #A4974110 | Fred has already spent three months at a shelter, and he's ready for a new home. He is friendly to everyone he meets, gets along with other dogs, and loves belly rubs. Fred will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yellow | 5 years | 73 lbs | Male | ID #A4929584 | Yellow is the definition of a gentle giant. He does enjoy a nice walk, but he'd prefer to cuddle up next to you for a movie. He is a well-mannered, easygoing dog who needs a home! Yellow will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Albert - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786425 AHS

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

