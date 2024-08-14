Share Facebook

Meet Caligula the Great Roman pup! He is a shepherd mix ready to find his forever home. He is super smart in learning commands and is already learning "sit, lay down, and paw." He can get a little sidetracked though, but he is just a pup exploring the world around him for the first time. He is super goofy always wanting to put a smile on your face with his antics. He loves to play with his favorite toy... Ice cubes. He can be a bit shy meeting new people but once you gain the trust of this Roman, he will be a loyal friend. His fee has been waived. If this Roman Royal sounds like the pup for you, come down to HALO’s main shelter and meet him today! HALO

Come and meet Julietta! This stunning girl is sure to steal your heart at first glance. While in HALO's care, Julietta has shown that she is most interested in engaging with staff members when treats/wet food is involved. This has created a positive association with socializing and can be continued in her future forever home to help ease any stress from acclimation. Julietta also enjoys toy mice and wand toys when she's feeling playful. My adoption fee is $100. If this girl sounds like the right fit for you, call HALO Animal Rescue for more information today. HALO

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Hazel and Belle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ralphie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784929 AHS

Bertha | 5 years | 55 lbs | Female | ID# A4984607 | She enjoys venturing outside and is as sweet as she sounds. Bertha loves being close to you and is very calm. She enjoys her treats and toys. Bertha will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Eva - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784696 AHS

Rocko | 7 years | 59 lbs | Male | ID #A4433575 | Rocko loves bouncing around from one activity to the next, whether it's sunbathing outside or playing tug of war and winning. He's easy on the leash and loves receiving belly rubs. Rocko is potty trained and crate trained. Please put him in a crate when left alone! Rocko will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bronze | 3 years | 56 lbs | Male | ID #A4986154 | Bronze lives with his head in the clouds and loves to explore outside. He is very calm and friendly. Bronze is full of excitement and is easy on the leash. Bronze will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Darla May - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781104 AHS

I am Claudius, the puppy with a regal name and a heart full of adventure! I may not rule an empire yet, but I've got a royal charm that's sure to win you over. I'm just a playful puppy with a zest for life, and I'm on a quest to find my forever home where I can reign supreme. Like any great Roman emperor, I'm a fan of snuggles worthy of a Caesar's banquet. I am still learning to be a good Roman Pup, as I can get a little sidetracked with my plans to build Rome. I am eager to learn with your guidance! My adoption fee has been waived. So, if you're ready to welcome a charming little ruler into your home, look no further than HALO Animal Rescue. HALO

Bessie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784757 AHS

Princess | 2 years | 55 lbs | Female | ID# A4961496 | Prancing around like true royalty, Princess loves human affection. She loves to chase balls outside and get her zoomies out. It's preferred if she is the sole doggy princess of the home. Princess will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Simone - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A785283 AHS

Egg | 4 years | 64 lbs | Male | ID #A4979043 | He might be a little scrambled and goofy, but that doesn't mean he's too much to handle. Go slow with him at first, but given time, Egg is extremely energetic and friendly. He loves to play outside and cool off in the water. Egg will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Cassidy | 2 years | 47 lbs | Female | ID# A4977518 | Cassidy is one smart gal who knows "sit", "shake", and how to get your attention. Once she warms up, Cassidy loves to give kisses and cuddle. Cassidy is full of energy and quick to give a smile. Cassidy will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Balenciaga - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786236 AHS

Astro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781347 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

