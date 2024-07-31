Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Hazel and Belle - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Puddles | 2 years old | 37 pounds | male | ID # A4982724 | Puddles and her puppies were rescued after being found in an alley in the Phoenix heat. Her puppies are now in foster, but she's still looking for a home. Puddles knows commands and loves learning new tricks. She will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Redbeard - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777457 AHS

Shep | 1 year old | 52 pounds | male | ID # A4959623 | Shep is a bundle of joy who's always ready to make new friends. He can figure out puzzles and tricks in no time, and he can switch from cuddle time to play time at a moment's notice. Shep will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ben - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777887 AHS

Gonzales | 3 years old | 85 pounds | male | ID # A4972061 | This dog has a personality as big as his size! He's done well with children as young as 8 and loves to go on adventures. Use caution: he might try to be your lap dog! Gonzales will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Fiddleneck - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782368 AHS

Nova | 5 years old | 49 lbs | female | ID # A4900551 | Nova is a gentle, low-energy girl looking for a place to call home. She is sweet to all she meets, enjoys playing catch, and will happily lean in for treats and affection. Nova will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Daisey-Mae | 5 years old | 41 pounds | female | ID # A4973121 | Daisey-Mae has already waited for more than two months to find a home. She has a feisty personality and loves spending time with people at the shelter. She will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Sergio - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784212 AHS

Malcolm | 5 years old | 68 lbs | male | ID # A4986807 | Yes, he's just as cool, calm and collected as he looks. Malcolm can shake with both paws, and his favorite pastime is staying right by your side. Malcolm will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Nyny, a 2-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 30 days. This adorable girl was rescued by our Field Team after her previous owner surrendered her due to poor living conditions. We learned that Nyny spent most of her time locked in a crate, with minimal opportunities to stretch her legs and play outside like every dog deserves. Once admitted to our trauma hospital, we discovered that she was suffering from a tail injury and a skin condition. Her treatment quickly began, and a combination of oral medications and soothing oatmeal baths helped her feel comfortable in her own fur. Now that her tail is healed up, Nyny is ready to find her forever home. She is incredibly affectionate and would love to be the center of your attention. Come meet her at our PetSmart Scottsdale location or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Peaches - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781018 AHS

Roman - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782925 AHS

Meet Tiny, a sweet dog looking for a patient and understanding home. Tiny's had a tough past in a hoarding situation with other dogs, making him a bit shy and nervous. He's been at the shelter for a while now and needs someone willing to take the time to let him adjust. Tiny is particular about his doggy friends, so a slow introduction is best. Tiny loves to play with toys and once he warms up to you, he will snuggle in your lap! We're unsure if he's housebroken, but with the right family, he's ready to learn and be a loving companion. If you have the patience and love to give, Tiny would be thrilled to join your home and become a part of your family. To meet Tiny, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including all current canine companions Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Momo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784123 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next