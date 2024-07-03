Share Facebook

Werner - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778527 AHS

Corn | 3 years old | 63 pounds | male | ID # A4980346 | Corn is an expert on loving others, being silly, and sniffing out food. He loves belly rubs and can switch from lazy to active at a moment's notice. Corn will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tyson – 3yrs 11mos American Pit Bull mix, very active boy who loves to play with his giant red ball and tug of war. He does well with other neutral dogs and would love to meet any other dogs in the home to be sure it’s the best match. He’s also potty trained. His fee is waived.Halorescue.org HALO

Armadillo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769955 AHS

Cotija - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778370 AHS

Big Mac - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A776718 AHS

Gertie | 10 years old | 35 lbs | female | ID # A4982000 | Gertie is a little old lady who simply wants to be loved! She came into the shelter with long nails that curled into her paw pads, causing them to get infected and bleed. Now, with trimmed nails, she's excited to start a new chapter in her life. Gertie will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Jordan | 2 years old | 30 pounds | male | ID # A4977596 | Jordan has a big personality in a medium-sized package! He would make the perfect cuddle buddy and playmate for your family. Jordan will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Snickers - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778446 AHS

Sweety | 4 years old | 69 lbs | female | ID # A4972916 | Sweety is a smart, friendly girl who has been attending dog training classes to prep her for her future home! She loves treats, knows commands, and would love to be your white shadow. Sweety will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bandit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778189 AHS

Riley | 1 year old | 63 pounds | female | ID # A4979220 | Riley is a high energy girl who has two goals: to become your best friend and to run as fast as possible. Riley will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ernie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777564 AHS

Niobi – 14yr old kitty, she still has love to share and enjoys pets. She would love to purr away the day and snuggle. Her fee is waived.Halorescue.org HALO

Amando – 9yrs 5mos old Chow Chow mix, he’s potty trained, he likes to relax and spend time with his humans (kiddos over 16yrs of age please). He is a sweet older man and would love to meet other calmer dogs to hang out with in the home. His fee is waived.Halorescue.org HALO

Simpson | 2 years old | 46 pounds | male | ID # A4977735 | Simpson knows when it's time to relax and when it's time to play. He enjoys playing fetch, snacking on treats, and sniffing all the interesting smells. Simpson will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Hudson – 4yrs 8mos old Siberian Husky mix, needs a home with a yard so he can get his Zoomies out, he loves to chase a ball and play with rope toys, he’s a great walker and hiker, he needs to be in a home with adults over 18yrs of age, no cats, he would love to meet other dogs to see if they are a good match. His fee is waived. Halorescue.org HALO

Coco - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A774148 AHS

Charlie – 2yr old Aust Cattle Dog/Shepherd mix, squeaky toys are his favorite, he gets along with other dogs but would like to meet any you have at home, he is doggie door trained too. His fee is waived.Halorescue.org HALO

Meet Aaron, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 78 days. Aaron was rescued from a local emergency animal clinic where he was dropped off as a stray by a police officer. He was very nervous upon intake, but gradually started to warm up with every treat he was offered by our staff. After his initial exams, Aaron was thankfully found to be in good health aside from some mild stomach issues that we were able to treat with a balanced diet. He did unfortunately come down with a bout of kennel cough and took a couple of weeks to fully recover, but that didn't slow him down at all. Aaron soon after went out for his first Field Trip and got to meet new friends, explore local businesses, and go for an exciting car ride! According to our volunteers, he did great and loves to be the center of attention. Aaron will need to be the only dog in his forever home, but he'll bring so much energy, cuddles and affection that you won't even think twice! Come meet him at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

