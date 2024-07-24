Share Facebook

Alexis - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A771757 AHS

Sunshine and Bianca: https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Bo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781956 AHS

Bridgette | 2 years old | 73 pounds | female | ID # A4982563 | Bridgette is a playful, affectionate girl who loves you once she gets to know you! She would love to be your one and only dog. Bridgette will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Alfred - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A783212 AHS

Hendrix - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782592 AHS

Peg - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A783142 AHS

Birch | 3 year old | 69 pounds | male | ID # A4983784 | Birch loves to play in water, and he's more than ready to race you. He's friendly, calm, and hopeful that he'll meet his future best friend. Birch will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Tara - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A780841 AHS

Lacy |3 years old | 43 lbs | female | ID # A4984665 | Lacy is simply a happy girl. She enjoys hot dogs, peace and quiet, and receiving as many pets as possible. Lacy will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Maxine, a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 55 days. She was rescued by our Field Team in April from undesirable living conditions where she had no access to shelter or water. She then had to begin treatment for an ear infection and Valley Fever as soon as she was admitted to our trauma hospital. Throughout all of the poking and prodding she had to go through during her recovery, Maxine remained a sweet and friendly girl who was always just happy to be the center of attention.She has spent the majority of her time in our care at our PetSmart Scottsdale location, where volunteers take her on walks around the shopping plaza to meet everyone who works at nearby businesses. Maxine recently stopped by a neighboring hair salon where she plopped down in a seat and was treated like a queen by all the stylists (picture included). She is house-trained, loves cuddles, is great on walks and will never pass up an opportunity to roll around in the grass. Come meet her at PetSmart Scottsdale or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Levi - https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Augustus | 8 years old | 103 lbs | male | ID # A4987988 | Augustus is the definition of a gentle giant! If you're in the mood to play, he's your guy. If you'd rather nap, he'd be willing to chill out, too. He's a dog of all trades. Augustus will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Blue Girl | 5 years old | 79 pounds | female | ID # A4979206 | Blue Girl has already been at the shelter for nearly two months. Potential adopters should be prepared for her to always want to be by your side! She will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bambino | 2 years old | 94 pounds | male | ID # A4982724 | Bambino loves meeting people, but he's too friendly for his size! This pup would do best in a home with an experienced handler and an active lifestyle. Bambino will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Miley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Tiny, a sweet dog looking for a patient and understanding home. Tiny's had a tough past in a hoarding situation with other dogs, making him a bit shy and nervous. He's been at the shelter for a while now and needs someone willing to take the time to let him adjust. Tiny is particular about his doggy friends, so a slow introduction is best. Tiny loves to play with toys and once he warms up to you, he will snuggle in your lap! We're unsure if he's housebroken, but with the right family, he's ready to learn and be a loving companion. If you have the patience and love to give, Tiny would be thrilled to join your home and become a part of your family. To meet Tiny, please come to the shelter with everyone that lives in the home including all current canine companions Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Serval - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782184 AHS

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen Kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

