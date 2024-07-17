Share Facebook

Mamba - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A766664 AHS

Nyx | 2 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID # A4984664 | Nyx loves the little things in life: booty scratches, cuddles and munching on treats. She is already potty trained and loves kids. Nyx will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Duke - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781911 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Pop Tart - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781047 AHS

Yam is a wonderful boy who has had a rough time in life. He was rescued by HARTT (a humane trappingorganization) after they were made aware of this boy living in a Connex box for several months. He wasat the rescue for a couple months until a foster stepped up to bring him into a home environment andget to know him better. Yam is a very loving boy once he trusts you. Below are notes from his fostermom to ensure he goes to the best fit home where he will be given love, kindness and mostly patienceas he learns to trust his new person(s). A meet n greet will be required (quite possibly more than 1) anda home check will be completed before his adoption can be finalized. Our goal here is to set him up forsuccess so he finds his final furever home. He cannot go to a home with young children or a homewhere young children frequently visit. Yam has a bite waiver due to an incident at the shelter where hebecame very afraid and bit staff. Very affectionate Loves to sleep next to his human Gets along with all 5 dogs (large & small) in his foster home Loves to play Likes toys and brings you his toys to play fetch or tuggy Not food aggressive – can eat in general population respectfully Food motivated Knows sit and will come when called Not destructive He will require a safe and secure yard Yam will need a confident canine companion in the home and a home where he is not left alonefor long periods of time Yam will bark when wanting to play and when his meals are being made (we are working on thatand he usually starts that once another dog does) He is more comfortable meeting women than men – he did initially bark at strangers but hasgotten much better – he is VERY happy to see people who he’s met in the past He does use the dog door but has had some instances in his foster home which seem to be moremarking related than not being potty trained – I believe this is behavioral because there are 5other dogs in the foster home plus another male that comes up to 2 times per week. He alwayshas access to the dog door (except at night) and goes out by himself frequently. Yam loves to bepraised. We originally had some issues when picking him up and he would growl. There was never a bitebut I respected this and didn’t push him. 3 months in he does not do that anymore at all andcomes to me to pick him up to cuddle. He is fearful of the leash and having a collar placed around his neck – we are still working onthat At times he will ankle bite while you are walking or while he assists you in putting on your socksand shoes – he uses his mouth a lot on hands, etc. It appears he is still trying to figure out howto play with both humans and dogs Serious inquiries only please. Yam will need a long adjustment period in his new home. Themore time spent working with him, the faster he will come around. He is a wonderful, lovingboy that just needs time, patience and understanding. He’s come a long way in trusting peopleand hopefully he will not need as much time in his new home. Arizona Small Dog Rescue

Pickle | 2 years old | 58 pounds | male | ID # A4987000 | Despite what his photos suggest, he does have both ears and is not a seal. Pickle has done well with other dogs and loves to play fetch. He will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Berry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782188 AHS

Musubi | 1 years old | 55 lbs | male | ID # A4970258 | Musubi is a high-energy, playful dog who only likes one thing more than pooltime: being by your side! Musubi will go home neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bandit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781059 AHS

Django | 1 year old | 47 pounds | male | ID # A4987761 | Django was found tied to a tree at a park. Despite his timid nature, he warms up to people quickly and simply wants to be someone's best friend. Django will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. HALO Animal Rescue

Jack - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777417 AHS

Kanan | 2 years old | 56 pounds | male | ID # A4982396 | Kanan, a master of the firm handshake, has been described as gentle, affectionate, and playful with toys. He knows basic commands and would be the perfect snuggle partner. Kanan will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mattoon | 2 years old | 66 lbs | male | ID # A4974092 | Mattoon was terrified of walking on a leash for weeks. But with some patience, he overcame his fear. He loves receiving affection and is happy to receive treats, even though loud noises still scare him. Mattoon will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Honey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A780590 AHS

Achilles - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781609 AHS

Miley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet Junior, a 9-year-old Jack Russell Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 33 days. This sweet senior boy was confiscated from his previous owner by our Field Team in hopes of finding him a better life. In 2021, Junior had his right eye removed due to an infection, and the procedure drastically improved his quality of life. We also think it made him even cuter!Now in his golden years, Junior has developed a heart murmur. While it does not threaten his quality of life at this time, it is another unique characteristic about Junior that his future family should take into consideration when deciding to care for him. He's a truly special boy who likes to take it easy and go on long, relaxing walks with his favorite people. He loves to play with toys and socialize with other humans, as well. However, he should be the only dog in his forever home. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

