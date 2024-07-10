Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Zest | 2 years old | 38 lbs | female | ID # A4975934 | Zest was found tied to a tree. Now, this sweet canine is looking for a calm, patient home that will help her rebuild her trust with humans again. Once she warms up to you, she will be your best cuddle buddy! Zest will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Seymour - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A770695 AHS

Pebbles – 1yr 7mos old American Blue Heeler mix, she knows sit and is leash and potty trained, she’s smart and likes to play and explore, her fee is waived - https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Brooks | 2 years old | 46 pounds | male | ID # A4948100 | Brooks has it all. He loves adults and kids, enjoys playing with bigger dogs, and already knows how to live in a home. Just be sure to hide your shoes! Brooks will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pepper Jack - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778358 AHS

Miley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Travis | 5 years old | 47 pounds | male | ID # A4962926 | Travis is an excitable, affection dog looking for a forever home. He'll love you forever in exchange for pets and some stuffed toys. Travis will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Diana | 8 years old | 53 lbs | female | ID # A4985333 | Diana is a shy, sweet 8-year-old girl who could make the perfect couch potato for your home. She's looking for a best friend who prefers living the slow life! Diana will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Rebel | 1 year old | 74 pounds | male | ID # A4984973 | Rebel is an affectionate, playful dog who is excited to meet his forever family. He enjoys splashing in water and eating treats, but enjoys being petted the most. Rebel will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Maxine - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772069 AHS

Amelie – 3yrs 5mos old American Pit Bull Terrier mix, sweet girl, a home with a yard is best, smart cookie and is potty trained - https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Quentin | 4 years old | 61 pounds | male | ID # A4979218 | Quentin is a low-energy dog who will lean his entire body into you for pets. He loves taking treats and receiving head rubs. Quentin will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Hamilton - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779997 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sassy – 1yr old Shepherd mix, very gentle and leash and potty trained, her fee is waived - https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Meet Debbie, a 5-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for 32 days. Debbie was rescued and confiscated from her previous owner by our field team due to mistreatment and arrived in our trauma hospital severely underweight. Treating her malnourishment was our priority for the first couple of weeks of Debbie's stay, and we closely monitored her food consumption and her weight.Slowly but surely, Debbie started to gain her health and energy back. Aside from some kennel stress due to her long stay, Debbie is a very social girl who loves toys and treats. She would do wonderfully with a family who are willing to take things slowly with her, be patient, and do all they can to show her that she is loved and safe. Come meet her at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Reina - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781898 AHS

Yak - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Honey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A780860 AHS

Peppa Pig - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A780857 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next