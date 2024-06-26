Share Facebook

Neo | 4 years old | 94 pounds | male | ID # A4974084 | Neo is a hippo disguised as a dog. He adores meeting new people and he'll be your velcro dog, always sticking by your side! Neo will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Margo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765995 AHS

Draco and Nala - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Sasha - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779196 AHS

Celeste | 6 years old | 81 pounds | female | ID # A4972824 | Celeste is a shy girl waiting for a home where she can show her true colors! She's easily startled, and anyone who takes her out for a walk knows to move slowly. She needs a home away from the loud noises where she can thrive! Celeste will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Trixie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779982 AHS

Mister | 2 years old | 87 lbs | male | ID # A4941160 | Mister is a looking for his forever playmate! He loves tennis balls, fetch, an exploring the world around him. Mister will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Winston - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772944 AHS

South | 2 years old | 47 pounds | female | ID # A4975620 | South has already been at the shelter for a month and cannot wait to be your new best friend! She loves getting attention and meeting new people. South will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Marmaduke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen Kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Stanford | 2 years old | 75 pounds | male | ID # A4980906 | Be careful around Stanford: He might jump up to hug you as soon as he sees you! He's potty trained, knows commands, and doesn't seem to mind being near other dogs. Stanford will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Shyanne - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Calibri - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779476 AHS

Starla | 3 years old | 50 lbs | female | ID # A4924763 | Starla is an energetic pup who already knows how to live in a home! She is crate-trained, potty trained, and knows commands. She would do best as your one and only dog. Starla will go home spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Darren - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779201 AHS

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Hamilton - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779997 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

