Sadie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777308 AHS

Levee - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778982 AHS

Eva | 2 years old | 66 pounds | female | ID # A4961527 | Eva is a sweet, gentle girl who is nervous being in the shelter. Once she warms up to you, she'll happily come to you for head scratches and treats. Eva will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Layla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778900 AHS

Rascal is a 51lb 3yr 7mos old Belgian Malinois. He gets along with other dogs and is very playful. Walks well on a leash. He takes treats nicely and loves them. He is a working breed so he needs exercise and things to do. His fee is waived. https://www.halorescue.org/adopt HALO

Sol | 8 years old | 63 pounds | male | ID # A4972923 | It's Sol's world, and we're just living in it! This 8-year-old fella has a personality larger than life. He's not afraid to roll over for belly rubs upon first meeting, so you'll need to be prepared to deliver some serious love and attention when you meet him. He is staying at Heidi's Village while we are over capacity. Sol will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Pepa - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A688048 AHS

Moonie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769867 AHS

Groucho Barks | 1 year old | 65 pounds | male | ID # A4900462 | Groucho Barks is a playful, high energy dog who can't wait for his next adventure! He would do best in a home willing to go slow with him as he adjusts to life outside of the shelter. Groucho will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Magic - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A720130 AHS

Samara is a 2yr old domestic Shorthair kitty whose fee is waived. She needs a calm environment and a family who will allow her to go slow. Once she knows you though, she will accept pets and give love, she likes to play and enjoys a cat scratcher. She doesn’t do well around dogs so a home without dogs is required, please. https://www.halorescue.org/adopt HALO

Oliver - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A779110 AHS

Jean is a 57lb, 2yr 5mos old Chinese Shar-Pei mix. He does well with other dogs and strangers but is unknown about kids. We just recommend that he meet everyone in the family by doing a meet-and-greet at the shelter. His fee is waived. He is also doggie door-trained. https://www.halorescue.org/adopt HALO

Vader | 1 year old | 58 pounds | male | ID # A4966932 | Vader has one thing on his mind: zooming. If he's not busy being a rascal, he spends his free time flopping over for belly rubs and leaning into people for pets. Vader will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Perry | 2 years old | 65 pounds | male | ID # A4964772 | Perry might appear to be a walrus, but this is a dog. He appears to be potty trained and loves playing at all times - tennis balls, pools, and much more. He happily sits for treats, and he only has one goal in life: to be as silly as possible. Perry will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Charlotte - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778910 AHS

Velvet | 3 years old | 53 pounds | female | ID # A4955009 | Velvet can flip from being energetic to being a pure cuddle bug at a moment's notice. She loves human attention and can sit for treats! Velvet will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Mila is a 1 year, 5 months old Shepherd mix whose fee is waived. She is very sweet but also shy and would benefit from a patient caring person. She’s done well with cats, dogs and strangers but unknown with kids. https://www.halorescue.org/adopt HALO

Meet Oliver, a resilient 1-year-old Blue Nose American Pit Bull Terrier. When Oliver was rescued, he was suffering from puncture wounds, a fractured leg, and a bloated abdomen. His x-rays revealed the extent of his injuries — a stomach filled with stones and a fractured leg with signs of bone infection. Due to the threat of sepsis, the decision was made to amputate his damaged limb.Following a successful surgery, Oliver then came down with kennel cough. However, with the loving care of a Foster Hero, Oliver began recuperating in no time. He has since made a full recovery and is acclimating to life on three legs perfectly. Without the pain and discomfort of his previous injuries, Oliver now has the energy to be the playful and social boy he’s been all along. Interested adopters can meet him at AHS’ Papago Park Campus location. Visit azhumane.org/adopt for more information. AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

