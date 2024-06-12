Share Facebook

Mallard | 6 years old | 65 pounds | male | ID # A4973708 | If you looked up the term "Good Boy" in the dictionary, you would see a photo of Mallard. He's potty trained, knows commands, and happily go on long walks with you. Mallard will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Kanoro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778985 AHS

Mayra | 2 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID # A4974953 | Mayra can't wait to find her future forever home! She walks well on a leash, enjoys splashing in the pool, and can't get enough of playing with her toys. Mayra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Possum | 3 years old | 43 pounds | male | ID # A4973481 | Possum is no stranger to living in a home! He loves people, dog parks, and sitting for treats. He loves to jump up to hug you, so he would do best in a home with older children. Mallard will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yogurt - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755230 AHS

Rodney | 1.5 years old | 56 pounds | male | ID # A4971598 | Rodney is one smart guy! He knows sit, down and shake, and he can't wait to learn some new tricks. This playful pup will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Whiskers - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778566 AHS

Farra | 3 years old | 53 pounds | female | ID # A4968532 | Farra is a high-energy girl looking for her next adventure. She loves to play, but can settle down at the end of the day for cuddle time. Farra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Bella | 7 years old | 64 pounds | female | ID # A4116439 | This Akita is searching for her perfect home! She loves spending time with her people and will politely ask for your attention, but will let you know when she'd prefer some personal space. Bella will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today! MCACC

Ranger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777611 AHS

Canela: 55857605 - Female/Spayed - Chihuahua, Short Coat/Terrier, Pit Bull - 1 year 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Meet Gladys, a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since January. She was transferred to our South Mountain Campus from a local emergency animal clinic after a Good Samaritan found her aimlessly wandering the streets as a stray. Once in our trauma hospital, veterinarians discovered that Gladys' vision was impaired, and she was suffering from hip dysplasia. With official medical disclosures for dry eye and pannus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease of the cornea, it has been determined that Gladys will need continued treatment to prolong her vision and ensure she's living comfortably. But this sweet girl is more than worth the effort.Gladys has been nothing but friendly to all of the staff members and volunteers who work with her at the shelter and is a pro at walking on a leash. She recently went on a Dog Field Trip, and we learned that she loves car rides, too! She has gotten a little stressed throughout the 5 long months she's been in our care, but that's only because she is so eager to finally meet her forever family. Come down to our South Mountain Campus to say hello or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Darla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769285 AHS

Dynamo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758398 AHS

Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dopey: 56086769 - Female/ German Shepherd/Mix - 2 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

