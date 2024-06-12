Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (6/12/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Mallard | 6 years old | 65 pounds | male | ID # A4973708 | If you looked up the term "Good Boy" in the dictionary, you would see a photo of Mallard. He's potty trained, knows commands, and happily go on long walks with you. Mallard will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Kanoro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778985Photo by: AHS Mayra | 2 years old | 50 pounds | female | ID # A4974953 | Mayra can't wait to find her future forever home! She walks well on a leash, enjoys splashing in the pool, and can't get enough of playing with her toys. Mayra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogsPhoto by: HALO Possum | 3 years old | 43 pounds | male | ID # A4973481 | Possum is no stranger to living in a home! He loves people, dog parks, and sitting for treats. He loves to jump up to hug you, so he would do best in a home with older children. Mallard will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Photo by: AHS Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Yogurt - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A755230Photo by: AHS Rodney | 1.5 years old | 56 pounds | male | ID # A4971598 | Rodney is one smart guy! He knows sit, down and shake, and he can't wait to learn some new tricks. This playful pup will go home neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Whiskers - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778566Photo by: AHS Farra | 3 years old | 53 pounds | female | ID # A4968532 | Farra is a high-energy girl looking for her next adventure. She loves to play, but can settle down at the end of the day for cuddle time. Farra will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bella | 7 years old | 64 pounds | female | ID # A4116439 | This Akita is searching for her perfect home! She loves spending time with her people and will politely ask for your attention, but will let you know when she'd prefer some personal space. Bella will go home spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to find your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Ranger - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A777611Photo by: AHS Canela: 55857605 - Female/Spayed - Chihuahua, Short Coat/Terrier, Pit Bull - 1 year 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogsPhoto by: HALO Meet Gladys, a 7-year-old German Shepherd mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since January. She was transferred to our South Mountain Campus from a local emergency animal clinic after a Good Samaritan found her aimlessly wandering the streets as a stray. Once in our trauma hospital, veterinarians discovered that Gladys' vision was impaired, and she was suffering from hip dysplasia. With official medical disclosures for dry eye and pannus, an inflammatory autoimmune disease of the cornea, it has been determined that Gladys will need continued treatment to prolong her vision and ensure she's living comfortably. But this sweet girl is more than worth the effort.Gladys has been nothing but friendly to all of the staff members and volunteers who work with her at the shelter and is a pro at walking on a leash. She recently went on a Dog Field Trip, and we learned that she loves car rides, too! She has gotten a little stressed throughout the 5 long months she's been in our care, but that's only because she is so eager to finally meet her forever family. Come down to our South Mountain Campus to say hello or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Darla - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A769285Photo by: AHS Dynamo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A758398Photo by: AHS Chicken Nugget - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Yam - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Dopey: 56086769 - Female/ German Shepherd/Mix - 2 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogsPhoto by: HALO