Helios is a handsome man who is in search of his forever home. He loves to play with his rope and ball toys and chew on his frozen Kongs. When he's excited to see someone he gets the happy hoppies and jumps up and down on his front paws and eagerly awaits his pets. He would do best in a home with a yard so that he can stretch his legs and run. If you're looking for a ball of sunshine, Helios could be the pup for you. Come on down and meet with him today. https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO

Meet Rainfall, an 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since February. This sweet senior girl was surrendered to our Field Team by her original owner who was sadly facing eviction and could no longer keep her. Her initial examination showed that a mass removal and some dental work were required to get her in tip-top shape, and she handled both procedures like the good girl she is. She then spent some time in a Foster Hero's home to heal from her surgeries and is now back at our South Mountain campus waiting to finally meet her new family. Rainfall can be a bit down in the dumps some days, wondering why she doesn't have a home to call her own anymore, but you can change that! She's a super friendly girl who loves to play and run around outside. When it's time to relax, she's the perfect cuddle buddy, too. Come down and meet her or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Vanessa is my name and I am a very sweet girl. At first I will be shy in a flirty way, I love crunchy treats and scratches on my cheeks. My past home had other cats and a dog, so with time and proper introductions we should become family in no time. I have not had great experiences with toddlers, so any children need to be over 6 years old. I will need my own space to get used to things at first, but after that I am all about playing. With stuffed mice, balls and fishing pole toys. I would love a tower to perch on and observe the world. Ask about me today! https://www.halorescue.org/ HALO Animal Rescue

