Anya | 4 years old | 46 lbs | female | A4999140 | Anya would make the perfect companion with her excitable and loving personality! She loves to get her zoomies out during fetch, but she'll settle down exchange for treats and backrubs. Anya is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Salt - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781040 AHS

Francesca | 3 years old | 92 lbs | female | A5071356 | Francesca is a playful, quirky husky who is looking for a best friend who can take her on adventures! She's energetic and can jump up for hugs, so she would thrive in a home who can teach her some manners. Francesca's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Beans - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A560949 AHS

Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Cletus | 6 years old | 59 lbs | male | A4980775 | Cletus has waited a long time for a forever home! This German shepherd mix is a calm, loose-leashed walker who loves to play fetch and smothering his big head into your lap. Cletus is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Glenn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788780 AHS

Delta | 8 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5078069 | Delta is most known for his overbite and for grunting like a truffle pig when he goes sniffing. He can be timid at first, but warms up quickly to new people. Delta is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Buddha | 2 years old | 68 lbs | male | A5076730 | Buddha is a social butterfly! He is always excited to meet new people and loves hogging all of the attention. Buddha gets along with other dogs and is already potty trained. Buddha is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Betty D. https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A635272 AHS

Ollie | 2 years old | 51 lbs | male | A5084958 | Ollie is the perfect family companion: gentle, affectionate, and well-behaved! He loves to meet new people, settles down easily in public places, and is easily distracted by new toys. Ollie is already neutered, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Tony, a 9-year-old Australian Kelpie who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 50 days. However, this sweet boy's journey with our organization began all the way back in 2015 when he was brought to us as an injured stray at just a few months old. Now, nearly 10 years later, Tony has found his way back to us after his previous owner made the tough choice to surrender him due to unforeseen circumstances.Apart from a mass found on his body that is more than likely a benign cyst, Tony is thankfully in good health and ready to find a forever home in which he can live out his golden years. Even though he is approaching his tenth birthday, Tony still gets excited to meet new people and go on long walks. He loves to talk, go on car rides, and play in the water. He's also proudly housetrained. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Honey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A794315 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dobbie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

