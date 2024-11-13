Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Artie, a 1-year-old Boxer mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for nearly 60 days. Artie was found in a parking lot as a stray in the thick of summer. A chain hung from his neck, and he was noticeably malnourished. Whenever he attempted to eat, his body refused to keep the food down, only worsening his already concerning condition. After his initial exam in our trauma hospital cleared him of any other outstanding health issues, Artie went to stay in a loving Foster Hero's home where he could socialize, regain his trust in humans and put on some much-needed pounds.Now that he's successfully bumped up a weight class, Artie is ready to find his forever family. Every staff member and volunteer who meets this silly boy reports that he's one of the goofiest and friendliest pups ever. He already knows how to sit on command and will do anything for a good treat. He's full of energy and would be a perfect companion for an outdoorsy adventurer. While he needs to be the only dog in the home, Artie has more than enough personality to make up for it. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Remi and Audrey - Here is an adorable, adoptable bonded senior pair, currently in the care of AAWL. Remi and Audrey came to AAWL from the National Mill Dog Rescue. They were rescued from a commercial breeding facility, where they were kept in tiny, dirty cages and only taken out of them to breed. These two were adopted last year, but unfortunately their family could no longer take care of them, so they are now on the hunt for their forever home to spend their golden years in. Remi and Audrey didn't have positive interactions with humans for the first 8-10 years of their lives, so they're looking for families that will be patient and provide calm environments for them to blossom in. They're sweet, shy pups who just need someone to show them that the world isn't so scary. AAWL

Socks | 7 years old | 64 lbs | female | A5081984 | Socks is shy around strangers, but warms up quickly! He is a calm-low-energy pup who is searching for a home where he can sleep the day away. His current hobby is digging holes in the play yard. Socks is already neutered, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Jerry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793825 AHS

Andy | 5 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5081355 | Andy has many passions: rope toys, receiving attention, and playing with other dogs. He enjoys giving chase, so no cats, please! Andy is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Silver - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795359 AHS

Marie Lee | 2 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5078222 | Miss Marie Lee is as sweet as can be! She's a free spirit who loves to play, but she's happy to show off her sit and shaking skills too. She always keeps her toys close and her human friends even closer. Marie Lee's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Peru - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A794970 AHS

Ziggy - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

London | 2 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5076743 | London has a zest for life! She's a playful pup who gets easily distracted and loves playing a version of fetch where she keeps the ball forever. She would thrive in a home that can teach her that leashes aren't rope toys. London's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Dolly and Goldie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ziggy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A783224 AHS

Boris | 2 years old | 44 lbs | male | A5080068 | Boris is a friendly, outgoing dog who is ready for a forever home. While he loves his toys, he doesn't mind settling into your lap for pets. Boris's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Dude - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A783330 AHS

Vera Wang | 5 years old | 55 lbs | female | A5076749 | Vera Wang is a socialite who loves making new friends! She's not afraid to put her paws in your lap, since she loves being as close as possible to her humans. Her greatest talent is her extra-fast zoomies. Vera Wang's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Apollo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A794875 AHS

Athena - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A795361 AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next