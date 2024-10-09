Share Facebook

Pepper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784481 AHS

Briggs | 2 years old | 72lbs | male | A4961386 | Briggs has been waiting for months to find his perfect home. He loves playtime, although he doesn't know his size! He would do best in a home willing to train him so he can better control his loving but rowdy energy. He knows sit and shake, and he loves meeting other dogs. One catch - no cats, please! Briggs is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Tabby | 5 years old | 77 lbs | female | A4960027 | Tabby is a spirited bundle of joy who has already spent more than 6 months waiting for her forever home. She loves being bathed and brushed, since she loves all kinds of attention! She knows how to sit, shake, and is sure to brighten anyone's day. Tabby is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Popcorn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A786609 AHS

Alfredo | 1 year 3 months old | 66 lbs | male | A4988032 | Alfredo is the perfect pup to take out on adventures! This active canine loves fetch, squeaky toys and the kiddie pool. He already knows how to sit and can't wait to learn more tricks. Alfredo's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Gabriella | 2 years old | 48lbs | female | A5080333 | Meet a newbie to the shelter! She's still learning and adjusting to kennel life, but she has already won the hearts of staff. She loves people, and her finder said she did well with animals of all sizes. She knows how to sit, and she knows how to use a crate. Gabriella's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Sawyer - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Stubbz - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Blueberry - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A789943 AHS

Rye | 1 year 2 months old | 47 lbs | male | A4996974 | Rye is always excited to meet new people! He's a happy-go-lucky boy still in his playful puppy stage, so he'd thrive in a home willing to teach him some manners. Rye's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Lowell - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A782545 AHS

Jasper | 2 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5073013 | Jasper is the perfect couch companion. He has a calm temperament but loves to entertain himself with toys while he's by your side. He walks well on a leash and enjoys nothing more than being by your side. Jasper's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Jesse, a 1-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 90 days. Jesse was rescued by our Field Team from a dangerous living situation where he was seen being manhandled and left without access to food or water for an undetermined amount of time. He also arrived with ticks and is suspected to be at least partially deaf. However, Jesse hasn't for a moment let his past negatively affect his chance at forever. He loves to meet new people, consistently greeting friends with the perfect mix of energy and sweetness. Jesse is a goofy an active boy who is also a pro at cuddling, and we're confident he would make the perfect loyal companion for someone looking to find their new best friend. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Roy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A714810 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Periwinkle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A791473 AHS

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

¡Hola! My name is Meadow and I and a pint-sized Shepherd mix. I came to HALO from Mexico to find my new furever home. I may be young but I prefer the older crowd and my new human friends would need to be over the age of 16. I love to be around other dogs and would do my best if I had a doggie friend to learn from in the home. My HALO friends take me on walks and boy howdy do I get the zoomies. My adoption fee has been waived. If you have a nice cozy corner in your home for me to nap in come visit me at HALO’s main shelter today! HALO

Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

