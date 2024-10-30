Share Facebook

Cassie | 1 year 9 months old | 66 lbs | female | A4995239 | When Cassie first came to the shelter as a stray, she was timid and anxious around strangers. Now, she has blossomed into a social, loving companion who loves head rubs. Her main talent is sitting for hot dogs. Cassie is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Spanky | 4 years old | 62 lbs | male | A4617692 | Spanky is over all of that puppy stuff and is looking for a home as easygoing as he is. While he loves to explore, he prefers to stay close to his people to enjoy some back rubs. Spanky is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Miley | 2 years old | 60 lbs | female | A5078287 | Miley can be shy at first, but her happy-go-lucky personality shines when the treats come out. Her interests include ignoring all the toys in the play yard and staying close to her human. Miley's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Gilda | 5 years old | 58 lbs | female | A4851743 | Gilda has been waiting for months to find her forever home! This happy, excitable girl loves leaning in for pets and being showered in human attention. She hopes to be your one and only dog, since she his all you would ever need. Gilda is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Meet Males, a 4-year-old Chinese Sharpei and German Shepherd Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 80 days. This handsome boy was surrendered to us by his previous owner back in July and has been patiently waiting for his second chance at forever ever since. Thankfully, Males came to us with very few health concerns aside from receiving treatment for a mild case of dermatitis. While he is shy at first, the loyalty and adoration you'll receive once Males warms up to you is more than worth the patience.If you're looking for an energetic, playful companion who will shower you with kisses and cuddles and join you on any adventure, Males is the boy for you. He's a water-loving pup who enjoys wading in kiddie pools, is great on a leash during walks and is a pro at putting smiles on faces when he gets the zoomies. Come meet him yourself and say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Hopper | 5 years old | 58 lbs | male | A5000912 | Much like his name suggests, Hopper is a dog who jumps! He jumps for attention and to initiate playtime - his eye condition won't stop him from getting the zoomies! This Sharpei mix is looking for a home that can provide additional training so he can achieve his Good Boy potential. Hopper is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Mosely | 3 year old | 53 lbs | male | A5078104 | If you're looking calm pet who enjoys spending their day following you around, Mosely is your guy. He loves attention, especially when the humans dress him up with fancy hats. Mosely is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

