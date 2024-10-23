Share Facebook

Georgie | 4 years old | 74 lbs | male | A4992281 | Georgie is a gentle giant who loves playtime with humans! When he's not facefirst in dirt sniffing yards and grass, he's splashing in pools and receiving pets from his adoring fans at the shelter. Georgie is already neutered, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Meet King, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 65 days. King was transferred to AHS through Maricopa Animal Care and Control's New Hope Program. This innovative initiative allows MCACC to coordinate life-saving efforts with other reputable animal welfare organizations who understand that animal homelessness is a community problem that requires a community solution. Once King was admitted to our trauma hospital, he underwent treatment for a swollen muzzle and injuries to his toes and paw pads. Otherwise, this sweet boy was in good health and loved meeting everyone on staff. During his stay with us, we've learned he loves car rides, belly rubs, and already knows tricks like "sit" and "shake". King is a playful pup and would make a great companion for an adventurous family. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Sedona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793582 AHS

Bonnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781055 AHS

Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Bazoo | 1 year old | 80lbs | male | A4997598 | Bazoo is a big puppy who can be clumsy because he doesn't realize his own strength! Despite his size, he's a big softie at heart - he just needs some training due to his rambunctious nature. Bazoo's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Bartholomew - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792527 AHS

Bianca | 7 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5083474 | Don't let Bianca's age fool you - she's as active and energetic as ever! She gets the zoomies whenever she's outside, but when it's time to settle down, she won't mind curling up next to you for a movie. Bianca's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793603 AHS

Cuda | 1 year old | 48 lbs | male | A4965655 | Cuda is an excitable, high-energy dog who is looking for a home to teach him some manners! He has plenty of puppy energy and can't wait to learn some tricks to keep his mind sharp. Cuda is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today. MCACC

Yeti - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787739 AHS

Mia | 5 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5075671 | This German shepherd is a curious, good-natured girl who warms up quickly to humans! She is familiar with living in a home and has done well with children. Mia loves face rubs but hates blow dryers. Mia is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Spot - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781026 AHS

Saguaro | 1 year old | 76 lbs | male | A5080673 | Saguaro was found abandoned at a dog park. Despite his history, he is a wiggly, fun-loving dog who gets along with animals of all sizes as well as kids. Saguaro would be a great family dog! Saguaro is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Clover - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788688 AHS

Mr. Max and Ms. Molly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

