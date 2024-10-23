Adoptable pets from Arizona Humane, Maricopa County, HALO and Arizona Small Dog Rescue (10/23/24)
Want to save the life of a shelter pet and bring a new best friend into your home? There are hundreds of adoptable cats and dogs awaiting a new home. Here are some of the pets waiting for a forever family at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control, Arizona Humane Society, Arizona Small Dog Rescue, and HALO Animal Rescue.
Georgie | 4 years old | 74 lbs | male | A4992281 | Georgie is a gentle giant who loves playtime with humans! When he's not facefirst in dirt sniffing yards and grass, he's splashing in pools and receiving pets from his adoring fans at the shelter. Georgie is already neutered, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Kobashi - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Meet King, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 65 days. King was transferred to AHS through Maricopa Animal Care and Control's New Hope Program. This innovative initiative allows MCACC to coordinate life-saving efforts with other reputable animal welfare organizations who understand that animal homelessness is a community problem that requires a community solution. Once King was admitted to our trauma hospital, he underwent treatment for a swollen muzzle and injuries to his toes and paw pads. Otherwise, this sweet boy was in good health and loved meeting everyone on staff. During his stay with us, we've learned he loves car rides, belly rubs, and already knows tricks like "sit" and "shake". King is a playful pup and would make a great companion for an adventurous family. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt.Photo by: AHS Sedona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793582Photo by: AHS Bonnie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781055Photo by: AHS Tootsie - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Bazoo | 1 year old | 80lbs | male | A4997598 | Bazoo is a big puppy who can be clumsy because he doesn't realize his own strength! Despite his size, he's a big softie at heart - he just needs some training due to his rambunctious nature. Bazoo's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Bartholomew - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A792527Photo by: AHS Bianca | 7 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5083474 | Don't let Bianca's age fool you - she's as active and energetic as ever! She gets the zoomies whenever she's outside, but when it's time to settle down, she won't mind curling up next to you for a movie. Bianca's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, vaccines and microchip. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Marley - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A793603Photo by: AHS Cuda | 1 year old | 48 lbs | male | A4965655 | Cuda is an excitable, high-energy dog who is looking for a home to teach him some manners! He has plenty of puppy energy and can't wait to learn some tricks to keep his mind sharp. Cuda is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today.Photo by: MCACC Yeti - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A787739Photo by: AHS Mia | 5 years old | 53 lbs | female | A5075671 | This German shepherd is a curious, good-natured girl who warms up quickly to humans! She is familiar with living in a home and has done well with children. Mia loves face rubs but hates blow dryers. Mia is already spayed, which means she can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Grisly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR Spot - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781026Photo by: AHS Saguaro | 1 year old | 76 lbs | male | A5080673 | Saguaro was found abandoned at a dog park. Despite his history, he is a wiggly, fun-loving dog who gets along with animals of all sizes as well as kids. Saguaro would be a great family dog! Saguaro is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today!Photo by: MCACC Clover - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788688Photo by: AHS Mr. Max and Ms. Molly - azsmalldog.org/adopt/Photo by: AZSDR