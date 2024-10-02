Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Meet Lola, a 2-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care for more than 60 days. Lola found her way to us after being transferred from a local emergency animal clinic where she was originally dropped off by a Good Samaritan. Lola was living on the streets of Phoenix as a stray when she somehow managed to get into a pet resort's play yard and cause a scuffle with the owned dogs staying there. Once in our care, she was treated for dog bite wounds on her face, neck, and elbow but was otherwise in good health. Because of her encounter at the pet resort, Lola was understandably shy during her first couple of weeks staying with us, but she eventually warmed up and let her personality shine. She already knows tricks like "sit" and "shake", loves crawling into laps for snuggles, is a pro at playing fetch, and is eager to meet new people. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Autumn - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A791080 AHS

Angel & Kaili. This bonded pair ended back up at AAWL after nearly 9 years at home together after their family could no longer care for them. Now they’ve been with AAWL for almost 250 days and counting. AAWL

Monte | 2 years old | 56 lbs | male | A4998978 | If you're looking for a calm, gentle furry companion, Monte is the dog for you. He enjoys exploring his surroundings by your side, and he doesn't ask for much else in life. Monte's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Thomas - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A788482 AHS

Ozzy | 2 years old | 48lbs | male | A5077891 | Ozzy is a talented boy who can sit for treats, chew through flimsy leashes, and melt your heart. He is friendly, affectionate, and is ready to be your new best friend. Ozzy is already neutered, which means he can go home today! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Twitchy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A687216 AHS

Cruella - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A784492 AHS

Hash | 2 years old | 52lbs | female | A4931114 | Hash can be a bit shy around new people, but with time, her sweet side shines. She's the perfect companion for a calm walk followed by a movie and naptime. Hash's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Valentino | 3 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5076952 | You'll never see Valentino without a toy in his mouth or his tail wagging. He's here for a good time, and his main interest in finding the next game to play! Valentino's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Stan The Man | 2 years old | 55 lbs | male | A4999509 | He's just as cool as his name suggests. This mellow dude rides nicely in cars, loves meeting all of his fans in public, and is an enjoyer of all things bacon-related. Plus, he knows how to sit. Stan The Man's adoption fee includes his neuter surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mary and Noah - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Nestle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A790810 AHS

Chessie | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5071974 | Chessie hasn't learned how to sit yet, but she is trained in jumping up for hugs. She is all about play time and would be perfect for your next hiking adventure. Chessie's adoption fee includes her spay surgery, microchip, and vaccines. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Chloe - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A781906 AHS

Thyme - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A791381 AHS

Sansa and Frankie P - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Prev 1 / Ad Next