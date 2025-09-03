Share Facebook

Gucci | 3 years old | 69 lbs | female | A5149214 | Gucci loves to be pampered like a diva! She enjoys being in water and has no problem being hosed down for a bath or brushed by volunteers. When she's not being all cleaned up, she likes to play with her stuffed toys outside so she can get dirty again. Gucci is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Darwin | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5149147 | The sweetest boy in the shelter is up for adoption! Darwin is a sweet, loyal friend who enjoys a mellow day just as much as a playful one. He believes that he is a lapdog and will try to climb into yours to prove it. Darwin is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Pogi | 2 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5149949 | Low rider alert! Pogi has a tall personality with some short legs. This stubby heeler mix is playful and happily sits and shakes in exchange for love and treats. He loves people, but he would prefer to be your only and only pup. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Woodford - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822043 AHS

Pie | 3 years old | 37 lbs | female | A5148526 | Pie is a very shy lady hoping to build some confidence in her future forever home! It can take her a while a warm up to new people, but with time, her cuddly, sweet nature shines. Pie enjoys snuggling next to her humans and playing fetch with stuffed toys. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Anakin | 3 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5147234 | Anakin has big dreams of belly rubs, long walks at Bass Pro Shop, and napping in your living room! He's the happiest around people, but would prefer to be in a home without any little critters. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Luca | 9 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5149591 | Shelter seniors are the best dogs, and Luca is no exception. This 9-year-old German shepherd mix is calm, affectionate, and loves getting attention. He's excited to be a couch potato and enjoy some movie nights in his future home! Find him at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Kona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822461 AHS

Finn | 7 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5148132 | Finn is an older pup who needs some time to build his confidence. He might startle easily, but with time and patience, he shows his easygoing and affectionate side. Finn loves the pool and will sit for treats. This mellow fellow is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Skippy | 2 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5149164 | Meet the silliest potato in the garden! Skippy is a happy-go-lucky, excitable boy who loves to chase toys and beg for treats. He may be strong, but he knows how to sit and paw and has a gentle demeanor that would be great for a family. Skippy is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Chopper | 2 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5148283 | Chopper already knows a thing or two about being a good dog. He knows sit, down, and shake, and he's excited to learn some new tricks in his future home! He's affectionate, playful, and enjoys chasing tennis balls in his free time. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Jay Jay is sweet and loving. He's shy at first but can truly become the most loyal companion for someone. He's a silly little rascal that likes to play with your fingers. Jay Jay is looking for a mature and understanding person that will earn his trust. Once you do, he will love you forever. Jay Jay is good with other dogs and may even benefit from a confident canine companion that his about his size. If you would like to meet him, please fill out an adoption application. AHS

Sable - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824304 AHS

Sponge AHS

Cassey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A817729 AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

