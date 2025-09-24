Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Asher - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A827277 AHS

Otis | 5 years old | 57 lbs | male | A5149780 | Otis is a gentle soul looking for love! At 5 years old, he has outgrown the puppy nonsense and is ready to settle down. He's treat motivated, appears potty trained, and makes friends with everyone he meets. Otis is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

May - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A827252 AHS

Astrid | 2 years old | 49 lbs | female | A4927670 | Husky lovers, rejoice! Astrid is the perfect companion: she sits when asked, walks great on a leash, and always has an easygoing attitude. Astrid loves to play and would love a home with a family that can keep her active. She is available for adoption at our Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Teddy | 4 years old | 44 lbs | male | A5150634 | Looking for a teddy bear disguised as a dog? Teddy's name says it all! He's fluffy, kind, and ready to find furever love. Teddy loves to put his paws up for attention and has a cooperative, pleasant temperament that would be great for any home. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Honey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A821153 AHS

Pinecone | 5 years old | 51 lbs | female | A5149446 | Meet a girl who's ready to conquer any adventure! Pinecone is overflowing with spunky, playful energy, but she can settle down when it's time for a cuddle session. She might not be the best at studying for her exams, but she can smell a squirrel within a mile radius. Pinecone is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Finnick - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826952 AHS

Porkchop | 8 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5150164 | Porkchop doesn't know how to sit, but she's still wise beyond her years! This medium-sized lady prefers a leisurely stroll around the block over a tough mountain hike. She's calm, gentle, and is ready to be your couch potato for life. Porkchop is ready for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mocha - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A825995 AHS

Tiana | 5 years old | 24 lbs | female | A5150134 | Tiana may be small, but she has enough personality to be the queen of your home! She's well-behaved, cuddly, and can get a bit talkative when she's in need of some love. Tiana is an energetic lady who would love a family that can continue her training! She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Meet Yogi, a 2-year-old German Shepherd Dog, who was rescued from a home where she was living in hoard-like conditions with multiple other dogs. It didn’t take long for us to notice her quirky features, and a thorough exam in our Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital taught us that this sweet girl is living with skull and joint abnormalities. While she may look a little different, Yogi is a healthy and happy girl whose heart is pure gold. She's been a volunteer favorite on Doggy Field Trips, showing that she loves to meet new people (including kids), enjoys a good car ride, and is always down for an adventure. She’s a smart, fun-loving pup who brings the party with her everywhere she goes. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Cricket - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A827662 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Prev 1 / Ad Next