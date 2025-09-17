Share Facebook

Australia | 1 year old | 64 lbs | male | A5149322 | Looking for a pet antelope disguised as a dog? Australia is the one for you! He's playful, loves to fetch, and is eager to please. Australia is still learning commands and how to walk on a leash, but he is well-behaved on his field trips and has a hilarious, bombastic personality. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Jinxy | 1 year old | 36 lbs | male | A5149761 | In classic husky fashion, Jinxy is a pro at all things agility related. He can hike every mountain, and with the right treats, he could probably climb every tree, too. Jinxy knows how to sit and fetch, and he can't wait to learn more tricks in his future home. He can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Raiden | 1 years old | 56 lbs | male | A5150584 | Raiden's puppy energy can electrify anyone's day! While he can be jumpy to people he loves, he listens to direction and is already an excellent leash walker. Raiden can sit and settle down for treats, but he prefers being an absolute goofball while playing with the water hose. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ibanez | 4 years old | 71 lbs | female | A5149040 | Ibanez is an energetic, rowdy gal who wants to conquer all the toys in the world, one stuffie at a time. This curious, affectionate lady loves being around people and can be talkative when she gets excited! Ibanez enjoys butt scratches and long walks around the neighborhood. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Meet Charlie, a 1-year-old Beagle and German Shepherd Dog mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since August. Charlie was transferred to us from a local emergency animal clinic, where he was brought in as an injured stray by a Good Samaritan. The poor pup was limping on his right front leg and covered in cactus spines. It took our trauma hospital team several days to carefully and meticulously remove all of the spines, with some being so embedded in his coat that they'll require extra time to erupt on their own.Today, we're happy to report that Charlie is feeling much better and has started to let his energetic side shine. He's a social boy who loves attention, treats and long walks. While he'll need to meet any other dogs living in his potential forever home, he's a social and fun-loving boy who loves making new friends. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Cinder - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826391 AHS

Starlight - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826273 AHS

Cloud - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A825432 AHS

Oliver - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808034 AHS

Hello! I'm Syrup!They say good things come to those who wait. I hope the good things include a forever home! I've been a shelter dog for a while; however, I've spent a lot of time in a foster home and have been reported to be the most well-mannered roommate! Once you're in my circle of trust, I am the most affectionate, loving boy ever! A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time is best! By the way, I'm a great explorer and will impress you with my leash manners! I'm fully potty-trained and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let me. Oh, I also LOVE playing ball in the backyard pool!I'm currently in a foster home, please email rskroll@me.com to schedule a meet and greet! AAWL

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Winston - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A772687 AHS

Venice | 2 years old | 34 lbs | female | A5150893 | Venice is bright, excitable, and easy to love! While she is can be easily distracted, she is loyal to her people and will happily stand by your feet whenever she can. She is highly treat motivated and can't wait to keep learning how to be the best pup in her future home! She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ramsey | 9 years old | 87 lbs | male | A4109386 | Ramsey has learned a great deal in his old age. He's calm, knows how to sit and shake, and is a gentle treat taker. He's affectionate and falls in love with every person he meets. Plus, he's great on a leash, although he might pull ahead once in a while to keep you on your toes! This golden oldie is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Marshmellow - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A826718 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Dante - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A778259 AHS

Hudson: 48919881 - Male/Neutered - Siberian Husky/Mix - 4 years 7 months - https://www.halorescue.org/dogs HALO

