Syrup, a pup from the Arizona Animal Welfare League, has been patiently waiting at his kennel door for his forever family to bring him home for 1,000 days today. Syrup has spent most of his life in a shelter setting, but luckily has been in a foster home, as of recent.Once you're in his circle of trust, he is the most affectionate, loving pup. A quieter, adults-only home with no other dogs, where someone is around most of the time, would be best! He is a fully potty-trained pup and will hang out with you on the couch or bed as long as you'll let him.To learn more about his story, you can visit here. AAWL

Anakin | 3 years old | 60 lbs | neutered male | A5147234 | Anakin has big dreams of belly rubs, long walks at Bass Pro Shop, and napping in your living room! He's the happiest around people, but would prefer to be in a home without any little critters. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Baja Blast | 2 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5149523 | Meet the playful and energetic Baja Blast! When he's not chasing tennis balls, he's happily sitting by your side asking for some love and affection. Baja Blast loves treats and is eager to please, which means that training him will be a breeze! He can be found at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ziggy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A818889 AHS

Chili | 7 years old | 80 lbs | male | A5149783 | Chili was abandoned in the lobby of the shelter, but this is only the beginning of his new chapter. He walks well on a leash, allows all petting, sits for treats, and he even leans against you when he wants a little more love. He comes to you when called. However, he's anxious, and he needs some reassurance that things are going to be okay. Chili is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Darwin | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5149147 | Darwin is a sweet, sweet loyal boy who is perfect for any adventure. He is a smart, happy boy bursting with personality, and he gets along with people of all ages. Darwin sits on command and enjoys playing fetch whenever he can. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Rosie | 3 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5148848 | Rosie is a smart, athletic lady who loves to burn some energy in the agility yard! She loves treats and is always ready for playtime. Rosie is a pro at fetch and will happily bring you her toys as an invitation to play. This affectionate girl is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Taz | 3 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5147531 | Taz already knows a thing or two about being a good dog. He sits and shakes with both paws, is a pro leash walker, and takes treats gently. He is easily startled, but warms up quickly to new people. He loves kids as young as 3 and likes to splash around in kiddie pools! Taz can be found at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Sapphire | 2 years old | 33 lbs | female | A5150721 | Shelter gem Sapphire is a shy girl trying to build more confidence in her future forever home! She's an excellent leash walker with a mellow, gentle personality. When someone earns her trust, she shows her love by snuggling in laps and asking for back rubs. Sapphire knows the "sit" and "paw" commands. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Chopper | 2 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5148283 | Chopper already knows a thing or two about being a good dog. He knows sit, down, and shake, and he's excited to learn some new tricks in his future home! He's affectionate, playful, and enjoys chasing tennis balls in his free time. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Meet Eggroll, a 1-year-old Alaskan Husky mix who first arrived at the Arizona Humane Society in February. Eggroll was surrendered to our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians by his previous owner, who had too many pets in the home. Eggroll was adopted shortly after he entered our care, only to be surrendered once again after his second owners, unfortunately, faced eviction. Now, Eggroll is determined to charm his way into his next best friend's life and show everyone the loyal companion he can truly be. This friendly boy enjoys meeting new people, but thrives when there's a doggy buddy around for him to play with. He'd do well in a home with a social resident canine who can boost Eggroll's confidence and show him how to be the life of a party. He loves playtime, going on walks and getting the zoomies every chance he can. Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus, or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Kody | 2 years | 50 lbs | male | A5147749 | Kody could climb every mountain and cross every river to find his forever home! He's the classic husky: high-energy, talkative, and full of personality. Kody knows how to sit, shake, and will happily learn new tricks in exchange for treats. Kody is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Miss Bunny - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A825653 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Champ | 7 years old | 64 lbs | neutered male | A4550740 | 7-year-old Champ suffers from a chronic condition known as Resting Pouty Face. Looks can deceive, because once he's out and about, he is the happiest, most social boy in the world! Champ loves back rubs, car rides, and watching Bluey on TV. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Angel | 2 years old | 56 lbs | spayed female | A5147745 | Angel is the perfect companion for a day at the pool! This 2-year-old lady loves water and chasing the hose. She enjoys standing between your legs for pets and will put her paws on your lap to show how much she loves you. Meet this playful lady at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

