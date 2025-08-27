Share Facebook

Mister Mitt - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822791 AHS

Meet Boss, a 2-year-old Siberian Husky who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since July. Our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians rescued Boss from a home where he was living in hoard-like conditions, and his previous owners were neglecting to give him the care he needed. Boss was admitted to our trauma hospital covered in ticks and required treatment for tick fever. He spent some time recovering in a Foster Hero's home, where his goofy personality started to shine. Now a healthy, happy boy, Boss couldn't be sweeter. He loves meeting kids, getting head scratches, and challenging his brain with puzzle toys and training games. He's a gentle guy who just wants to be someone's best friend. Come say hello at our South Mountain Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Champ | 7 years old | 64 lbs | neutered male | A4550740 | 7-year-old Champ suffers from a chronic condition known as Resting Pouty Face. Looks can deceive, because once he's out and about, he is the happiest, most social boy in the world! Champ loves back rubs, car rides, and watching Bluey on TV. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Cassey - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A817729 AHS

Cinnamon came to us in need of a fresh start with an adoring forever family. Cinnamon is sweet and spice and everything nice, looking for a patient family to give her time to warm up and come around. Cinnamon will melt your heart and given time will melt into your lap. Cinnamon had dental care during her time with us and is ready to show off her fresh new smile. She is great with other dogs and will need regular professional grooming. To meet her please come to the shelter anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Storm | 5 years old | 61 lbs | female | A5149949 | Looking for a couch potato who loves movie nights and lazy mornings? Storm is the lady for you! This 5-year-old pit bull is gentle, friendly and believes that she is a lap dog. Storm happily sits for treats, but she'll sit for free, too. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Mr Bugsy | 5 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5147867 | Meet the shelter playgroup rockstar! To Mr Bugsy, everyone is a friend, dogs and humans included. This mellow pup tends to be on the shy side, but with time he opens up to reveal his quietly playful personality. Mr Bugsy enjoys people watching in the pool and snacking on the occasional treat. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Angel | 2 years old | 56 lbs | spayed female | A5147745 | Angel is the perfect companion for a day at the pool! This 2-year-old lady loves water and chasing the hose. She enjoys standing between your legs for pets and will put her paws on your lap to show how much she loves you. Meet this playful lady at the East shelter! Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Chopper | 2 years old | 69 lbs | male | A5148283 | Chopper already knows a thing or two about being a good dog. He knows sit, down, and shake, and he's excited to learn some new tricks in his future home! He's affectionate, playful, and enjoys chasing tennis balls in his free time. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Ziggy | 8 years old | 17 lbs | neutered male | A5148086 | Ziggy has been waiting for over a month to find his forever home! He's all about the simple joys in life—relaxing and spending quality time with his loyal human. While he suffers from a few health issues, he is hoping to find a loving, peaceful home where he can quietly enjoy the rest of his golden years. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Elliot - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824223 AHS

Jay Jay is sweet and loving. He's shy at first but can truly become the most loyal companion for someone. He's a silly little rascal that likes to play with your fingers. Jay Jay is looking for a mature and understanding person that will earn his trust. Once you do, he will love you forever. Jay Jay is good with other dogs and may even benefit from a confident canine companion that his about his size. If you would like to meet him, please fill out an adoption application. AHS

Sable - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A824304 AHS

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Woodford - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822043 AHS

Leila and Niko - Niko (59076552) is bonded to Leila (59076540) and they must go home together. HALO

Gunner - Hi there! I'm Gunner, a sweet, older gentleman with a lot of love to give. I'm fully potty trained and still have plenty of personality and charm to share. I've been around kids and other dogs before and did well with both. I enjoy the company of other dogs and would be happy to meet any potential dog siblings to make sure we're a good fit. I will admit that I can get a little too excited around cats, so a cat-free home would be best for me. Even though I'm a big guy, I truly believe I'm a lap dog. I absolutely love attention and affection, and I'll happily soak up all the snuggles you're willing to give. If you're looking for a loving companion to share your days with, I would love to meet you! HALO

