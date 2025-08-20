Share Facebook

Mr. Banks - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Buck | 6 months old | 30 lbs | male | A5149086 | Looking for 30 pounds of unconditional love? Meet Buck! At 6 months old, he still has much to learn about living in a home, but his calm and easygoing nature will make the transition easy. Buck has done well with children as young as 11, and he can't wait to be the best family dog. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Missy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822055 AHS

Meet Tesla, a 6-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who has been in the Arizona Humane Society's care since June. This sweet senior girl found her way to us after she was surrendered to our Emergency Animal Medical Technicians by her previous owners, who could no longer care for her. While Tesla does have a few medical disclosures for obesity, Arthritis, and a mass removal, she is otherwise in good health and just needs to prioritize gentle exercise and a well-rounded diet!Tesla is truly a soft, kind, and social girl who's been waiting far too long to find her forever home. She is such a good pup and lights up every room she walks into. Whether she's happily wagging her tail to greet new friends or rolling over for belly rubs, this golden girl is bound to steal your heart. Whoever gives Tesla the second chance she deserves will gain a loyal, affectionate companion who’s been saving all her love for the right person! Come say hello at our Papago Park Campus or learn more at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Nougat - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A817724 AHS

Darwin | 5 years old | 47 lbs | male | A5149147 | The sweetest boy in the shelter is up for adoption! Darwin is a sweet, loyal friend who enjoys a mellow day just as much as a playful one. He believes that he is a lapdog and will try to climb into yours to prove it. Darwin is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Gunner - Hi there! I'm Gunner, a sweet, older gentleman with a lot of love to give. I'm fully potty trained and still have plenty of personality and charm to share. I've been around kids and other dogs before and did well with both. I enjoy the company of other dogs and would be happy to meet any potential dog siblings to make sure we're a good fit. I will admit that I can get a little too excited around cats, so a cat-free home would be best for me. Even though I'm a big guy, I truly believe I'm a lap dog. I absolutely love attention and affection, and I'll happily soak up all the snuggles you're willing to give. If you're looking for a loving companion to share your days with, I would love to meet you! HALO

Alice - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822620 AHS

Jersey and Duke - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Finn | 7 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5148132 | Finn is an older pup who needs some time to build his confidence. He might startle easily, but with time and patience, he shows his easygoing and affectionate side. Finn loves the pool and will sit for treats. This mellow fellow is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Sam - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A820708 AHS

Ross - Hi there! I'm Ross and I am the biggest snuggle bug you will ever meet. I'm a Shepherd mix and will hopefully get to a large size, maybe even large enough to need my own place at the dinner table. I like playing tug-of-war with my siblings and laying on top of them. If my gentle soul caught your attention, come visit me at HALO. HALO

Gabbi | 2 years old | 56 lbs | female | A5148222 | Gabbi is a smart lady who already knows a thing or two about being a good dog! She can sit, shake, and is a pro at playing fetch. Gabbi loves taking on any adventure and gets along easily with others. She's a fun lady who loves playing with the hose and getting her paws wet in the pool. She can be found at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Zeus | 2 years old | 62 lbs | male | A5149121 | Every day is Tongue Out Tuesday for Zeus! He was found wandering a park and when the finder took him in, he made himself right at home. He's mellow and loves children. He doesn't care for treats, but his ears always perk up when it's time to play. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Kody | 2 years | 50 lbs | male | A5147749 | Kody could climb every mountain and cross every river to find his forever home! He's the classic husky: high-energy, talkative, and full of personality. Kody knows how to sit, shake, and will happily learn new tricks in exchange for treats. Kody is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets for more information. MCACC

Leila and Niko - Niko (59076552) is bonded to Leila (59076540) and they must go home together. HALO

Kona - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A822461 AHS

Malcolm - Hi there, I'm Malcolm - your future best friend and professional "good boy." I'm a handsome Rottweiler mix with a big heart and an even bigger smile. My previous family told everyone I was great with other dogs. On the leash, I'm a total gentleman - no pulling, no zig-zagging, just a nice stroll by your side while we take in the world together. If you're looking for a sweet, steady, and lovable dog to be your new shadow, I think we'd make the perfect match. Come down to HALO and meet me today! HALO

