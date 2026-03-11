Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Auntie Fae | 8 years old | 59 lbs | female | A5157894 | Auntie Fae is proof that seniors make the best companions! At 8 years old, her vision isn't what it used to be. However, her mellow, well-behaved nature makes her ideal for leisurely walks at the park or for a movie night at home. Auntie Fae knows sit and paw commands and appears to be potty trained. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Bugs - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841424 AHS

Ronald | 6 years old | 48 lbs | male | A5153319 | Ronald has been waiting since October to find his forever home. He's an energetic, playful boy who loves being around people and exploring the trails. He would be a great companion for outdoor adventures and for lazy cuddle sessions at home. Ronald is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Maya | 6 years old | 47 lbs | female | A5159645 | Maya is a sweet girl in need of a second chance at life. After being surrendered by her owner of seven years, she's won the hearts of staff and volunteers with her social and affectionate personality. Maya knows sit, stay, and heel commands, and she loves people of all ages. She is potty trained and would prefer to be the only pet in your home. Meet this sweetheart at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Churro - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837393 AHS

Tucker | 9 years old | 93 lbs | male | A4174235 | Tucker was surrendered to the shelter after spending 8 years in his old home. He's ready to spend the rest of his years with a new family! Tucker loves babies, gets along with other dogs, and prefers a home with a doggie door. He is a big cuddler and can be especially charming when around women. Tucker is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Fresa | 4 years old | 37 lbs | female | A5158963 | Fresa is a little shy around new people at first, but with some time she'll show you her sweet and playful side. Fresa loves to play fetch and will happily roll over for belly rubs once you earn her trust. This gentle and friendly lady still has a lot to learn about living in a home, but will be a wonderful companion with some time and patience. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Handsome - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A841781 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Nugget - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829357 AHS

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

Lumi | 3 years old | 48 lbs | female | A5155776 | Lumi can always be found with a wagging tail and a toy in her mouth! This feisty, fun-loving gal knows several tricks, including sit, shake, and lay down, and is excited to learn more in her future home. Lumi loves toys and treats and has a gentle personality that makes people fall in love. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Biscuit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840138 AHS

Avril | 3 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5158988 | Avril is a playful, active bundle of joy seeking a life filled with fetch and flinging toys into the sky! She's a high-energy lady, but she'll happily take a break and settle in for belly rubs when necessary. Avril does well with children and is happiest around people. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Kaleidoscope | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5156480 | Kaleidoscope was found on the front porch of a stranger's home giving birth to nine puppies. After several weeks, her puppies have grown to a healthy weight and age, and she is ready to retire as a mother and begin life in a forever home. Kaleidoscope is nervous around new people, but she warms up quickly and reveals her soft, loving side once she gets to know you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Prev 1 / Ad Next