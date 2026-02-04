Share Facebook

Bucky | 9 year old | 70 lbs | male | A3888469 | Bucky has lived in a home for almost a decade, so he already knows how to be part of a family. Through no fault of his own, he's now looking for a special place where he can spend his golden years. He knows lots of tricks, including sit, stay, and down, and is dog and cat friendly. His adoption fee is sponsored, so come adopt this gem of a dog at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Max - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838035 AHS

Ada | 8 years old | 82 lbs | female | A5152901 | This sweet senior has been waiting a long time to meet her forever family. Ada is a gentle giant who is loving toward everyone she meets, despite having no adoption interest. She loves attention and will lean on people's legs to request back rubs. Ada is happiest when she’s around people, and her happy-go-lucky attitude captures the heart of everyone she meets. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Indie | 1 year 1 month old | 36 lbs | female | A5158265 | Indie is a quiet, shy girl looking for her emotional support human! At just a year old, she needs a patient best friend who can help build her confidence. Once she's comfortable, she is an energetic, playful lady who thrives on belly rubs and ear scratches. Indie is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Gizmo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838034 AHS

Mason | 2 years old | 46 lbs | male | A5158455 | Mason was a stray dog running in and out of traffic when he hopped into a Good Samaritan's car, fully trusting them to take him to safety. Now, the courageous Mason is waiting at the shelter for his future best friend to arrive. This husky mix has been friendly to everyone he's met - including little dogs - and particularly enjoys chewing on squeaky toys. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Luna - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A808568 AHS

Luna | 6 years old | 40 lbs | female | A5155048 | Meet Luna, a husky with a personality as stunning as her eyes! This 6-year-old girl is true to her breed when it comes to her playful nature and quirky personality. She's a curious girl and will happily pull ahead on walks to investigate every smell. If she notices the scent of treats in your pocket, you will quickly become her favorite person. Meet this affectionate pup at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Zeus - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765478 AHS

Maverick | 2 year old | 58 lbs | male | A5158184 | Maverick is one of the most polite boys in town, and he's in the market for a forever home! People describe him as a respectful, polite, and easygoing dog. Whether it be a peaceful road trip up north or a quick stop at a burger joint, Maverick will make the perfect well-behaved companion. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Brandy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A834059 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Gretsky | 8 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5156007 | Gretsky came to us with wobbly hips and weak knees. After doing some tests, our vets discovered that he had advanced osteoarthritis. A section of his spine had fused together. If that wasn't enough, an object in the shape of a BB pellet was found in his X-rays. But this won't be the end of his story. This affectionate, social butterfly is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Chief | 1 year old | 38 lbs | male | A5157429 | Chief is a high-energy, playful boy who's just as spunky and hilarious as he looks! He can sit and speak for treats, and he's eager to learn some new tricks in his future home. Chief enjoys belly rubs, long walks in the park, and seeing how high he can jump off the ground. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

