Sammy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839757 AHS

Brando | 5 years old | 54 lbs | male | A5157259 | Brando is a playful and affectionate husky who would thrive in just about any home! This sweet boy takes any sign of attention as an invitation to play. He’s a confident guy who enjoys toys, treats, and will even let you brush his fur. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nugget - Nugget is a female terrier mix who loves toys and enjoys a calm, mellow lifestyle. She can be a little nervous at first, but with a bit of patience she warms up and shows her sweet, gentle personality. Nugget would do best in a loving home where she can settle in at her own pace and enjoy plenty of toy time and companionship. AZSDR

Pongo | 6 years old | 64 lbs | male | A5159857 | Looking for a happy-go-lucky pup who will always make you laugh? Pongo might be the one for you! He is a professional fetch player and will invite you to participate at any opportunity. He’s calm, sits on command, and enjoys long walks at the park. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Ellie | 8 years old | 25 lbs | female | A5157445 | Ellie is a nice senior lady looking for a loving companion to enjoy her golden years. She enjoys going for walks, chewing bones, and taking nice long naps. She knows she’s no spring chicken, but she still has plenty of pep in her step! She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Daisy | 8 years old | 63 lbs | female | A5153419 | Daisy has been waiting for a forever home since Halloween. Despite being a senior, she still has the spunky temperament of a puppy. Whether it be a hike or a quiet night in, she is the happiest when she is around people. She gets along with people of all ages, is polite to other dogs, and has always been a well-behaved girl on her field trips out of the shelter. Daisy is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Voodoo - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840000 AHS

El | 2 years old | 40 lbs | female | A5157374 | Meet El, a timid girl hoping for her chance at a forever home. While she can be nervous around people, she warms up quickly once she gets used to her environment. She has an inquisitive, sweet personality and enjoys investigating every bush and tree she can find. El would thrive in a home that can keep her mind stimulated and active! She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Snow - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A820735 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Cream Puff - Cream Puff is a darling boy looking for a mature and understanding family. He has a tongue he can hardly hold and loves to give sloppy kisses. Cream Puff loves love but also loves to have his boundaries respected. He is good with dog savvy people but not good with his face being grabbed. With just a moment to warm up he will be in your lap & jump to get back on you if you get up. Cream Puff was saved from the euthanasia list at a local shelter, so we know little about his in home habits, so he may need patience learning and adjusting. To meet Cream Puff please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Liam | 8 years old | 87 lbs | male | A4954983 | Liam has spent many years learning the fine art of companionship, and he’s pretty good at it. He’s mellow and prefers the quiet moments, but he’ll always be there to offer his loyalty and friendship. He gets along with both cats and dogs with similar energy levels. Liam would do best with older children who understand his need for a peaceful environment. He is potty trained and is used to living in a home. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Silver - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840392 AHS

Red - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840583 AHS

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Pico and Axel - Axel & Pico are a darling bonded pair of best buds looking for a forever family together. These boys were saved from county where they were terrified but always side by side through it all. Axel & Pico love other dogs and are thrilled to meet additional canine companions to share their new home with. The boys are very timid with new people and looking for a patient and understanding family who will give them time to warm up. To meet Axel & Pico please come to the shelter anytime during business hours. AZSDR

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

