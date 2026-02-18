Share Facebook

Russell | 2 years old | 48 lbs | male | A5156516 | Looking for an energetic companion who will add some wonderful chaos into your life? Meet Russell, a young cattle dog mix who is as happy and wiggly as can be! Russell loves obstacle courses, launching his toys into the sky, and politely begging for treats. He has plenty of puppy energy and would love a home to keep teaching him some manners. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Biscotti | 2 year old | 83 lbs | male | A5158443 | Biscotti is one big puppy with plenty of unconditional love to share. He loves racing around the yard, playing fetch, and being a total goofball. He is a strong boy who would love an active household that can keep up with his fitness routine! While Biscotti has much to learn, he is food-motivated and is eager to please. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Pez - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A840135 AHS

Muffin | 2 years old | 59 lbs | female | A5154604 | The smartest student in shelter school is available for adoption! Muffin is a goofy and loving girl who knows her commands, including sit, stay, down, shake, come, and drop it. Her stellar record doesn't stop there - she isn't destructive, is potty trained, and loves to follow her human friends around like a shadow. She is a loyal, playful lady who can be found at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Padrino | 4 years old | 90 lbs | male | A5159836 | Padrino was surrendered to the shelter after being with his old family since he was a puppy. Now, the teenage phase of his life is over, and he's ready to enjoy the rest of his years in a forever home. Padrino is house trained, gentle with kids, and does best with puppies and older dogs. He is a gentle giant who needs a little time to trust again. Adopt Padrino at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Trooper | 9 months old | 61 lbs | male | A5159487 | Trooper is a puppy with potential to be an incredible best friend - he just needs some guidance! He's a high-energy, bombastic boy who is still figuring out how to walk on a leash and listen to commands. Trooper would make an ideal adventure buddy in a home with structure, patience, and plenty of treats. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center in Scottsdale. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Buster - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831207 AHS

Kaleidoscope | 2 years old | 45 lbs | female | A5156480 | Kaleidoscope was found on the front porch of a stranger's home giving birth to nine puppies. After several weeks, her puppies have grown to a healthy weight and age, and she is ready to retire as a mother and begin life in a forever home. Kaleidoscope is nervous around new people, but she warms up quickly and reveals her soft, loving side once she gets to know you. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Ares | 4 years old | 61 lbs | male | A4912685 | Ares' love for you is bigger than his eyebrows - and that's a big deal! This enthusiastic, hilarious Alaskan Malamute loves meeting new people and inviting them to play a one-sided game of tag. He wants to be pet, but he also wants to be chased around - a problem Ares is still trying to solve. This hairy fellow is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Napoleon - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839053 AHS

Zeus - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A765478 AHS

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Jefe - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837906 AHS

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hi, my name is Mo!- Perfect housemate- Excellent cuddler- Fashionista- Enjoys a good movie marathon/tv show weekend bingeI'm a sweetheart with a big heart and an even bigger love for snuggles and belly rubs. If you're looking for a laid-back, silly guy who's always down for a nap or a cozy cuddle, I'm your dog! I've perfected the art of chilling and would love nothing more than to be your one and only furry companion-I do best as the only dog in the home. I'm ready to find my forever family and give you all the love I've got. Could that be you?*Thanks to a generous donor, you are able to take me home for FREE!*I'm currently in a foster home! Please contact HWB@aawl.org to schedule a time to meet me.Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034 AAWL

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Tommy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837748 AHS

Archibald is a sweet senior gentleman with a heart of gold and a story to tell. He’s missing his bottom jaw, but don’t let that fool you—this boy has plenty of love, personality, and joy to give. Archibald has adapted beautifully and gets around just fine; he’s living proof that different doesn’t mean difficult.He’s calm, gentle, and does wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great companion in a multi-dog home. Archibald enjoys the simple pleasures: cozy naps, soft beds, leisurely strolls, and being near his people. He’s not asking for much—just a warm home, a kind hand, and someone who sees how special he truly is.If you’re looking for a loyal friend with a unique smile and a whole lot of heart, Archibald is ready to spend his golden years loving you. AZSDR

