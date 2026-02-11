Share Facebook

Merida - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839080 AHS

Biskit - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838531 AHS

Ashley | 8 years old | 44 lbs | female | A5135373 | Meet Ashley, an easygoing senior dog waiting to enjoy her golden years in a forever home. She has come to the shelter as a stray dog twice, making instant friends with staff both times. Her personality at the shelter has been docile and loving, and she's not afraid to ask her human friends for a butt scratch session. Ashley would prefer to be the one and only dog in the home. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Tommy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837748 AHS

Kayla | 3 year old | 67 lbs | female | A5159214 | Looking for a true gentle giant? Kayla is a shelter favorite due to her happy, social nature and her excellent manners. Her leash skills are excellent, and she hardly ever jumps up for hugs. Kayla is eager to please and will patiently sit and wait for treats and attention. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Jefe - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A837906 AHS

Kiki | 10 years old | 63 lbs | female | A4559939 | Kiki is a big girl with an even bigger heart! Her personality may be spunky, but age has made her as gentle as can be. Kiki loves car rides, meeting new people at coffee shops, and napping. She is housetrained, crate trained, and she may do best as the only queen in her castle. Meet Kiki at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Nico - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A839136 AHS

Papi | 4 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5159132 | Papi already knows how to be a family dog and is the whole package. He was surrendered to the shelter through no fault of his own and is dog-friendly, child-friendly, and knows basic commands in Spanish. He is highly treat-motivated, so it'll be a breeze to teach him tricks in any language. His is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Daryl | 2 year old | 41 lbs | male | A5159221 | Derek is a polite, affectionate boy who would thrive in just about any home. He's easygoing and makes instant friends with everyone he meets. Like a cat, Daryl prefers to express his love by winding in and out of people's legs. If you're looking for a calm, well-behaved boy to join you on your adventures, Daryl would be the ideal candidate. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Snowball - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838975 AHS

Sushi | 11 years old | 41 lbs | female | A5159335 | Sushi is a spry and hilarious little lady looking for love! She has over a decade of experience in cuddling, stealing treats, and tossing around rope toys as much as she can - plus, she's already potty trained. Her ideal house would have a big dog bed to nap and laze around in all day long. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Reeses - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A838993 AHS

Rico de Gallo - Hi, my name is Rico De Gallo! I am a fun little guy who loves to play and I will make sure to tell you all about it! I'm a vocal pup and love to use my paws when I'm excited, tough chew toys and balls are my favorite to play with! I can be a bit shy at first, but I warm up quickly and would love a lap to snuggle in. If I sound like the perfect playmate for your home, come down to meet me! HALO

Hermes - Hi there! My name is Hermes, and I'm a young cattle dog mix with a big heart and lots of happy energy. I'm a playful, fun-loving guy who would love a home where I can stay active and enjoy plenty of exercise. If you have a yard for zoomies, that would be a dream come true! I adore hikes, runs, and playtime, and I would be over the moon to be your new adventure buddy. I'm also very food-motivated, which means training is fun for me and a great way for us to bond. I'd be happy to have a dog sibling to play with, as long as we meet first to make sure we're a good fit. If you're looking for a sweet, affectionate companion who's always ready for fun and cuddles, I'd love to meet you. I can't wait to find my forever family! HALO

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Rupert - https://azsmalldog.org/dog-details/?id=212461786 AZSDR

Hi, my name is Mo!- Perfect housemate- Excellent cuddler- Fashionista- Enjoys a good movie marathon/tv show weekend bingeI'm a sweetheart with a big heart and an even bigger love for snuggles and belly rubs. If you're looking for a laid-back, silly guy who's always down for a nap or a cozy cuddle, I'm your dog! I've perfected the art of chilling and would love nothing more than to be your one and only furry companion-I do best as the only dog in the home. I'm ready to find my forever family and give you all the love I've got. Could that be you?*Thanks to a generous donor, you are able to take me home for FREE!*I'm currently in a foster home! Please contact HWB@aawl.org to schedule a time to meet me.Meet me at AAWL's Main Shelter!25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034 AAWL

