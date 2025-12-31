Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Sweetiebelle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835652 AHS

Crush | 8 months old | 46 lbs | male | A5156639 | Crush is a timid puppy who still has much to learn about the world! He is easily startled by loud noises and is happiest snuggling up by your side. Crush would love a forever best friend who can provide a consistent routine, time, and patience to help him build his confidence. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Rocko | 5 year old | 54 lbs | male | A5156809 | Meet Rocko, whose underbite and tongue is always on display! His personality is just as silly as his appearance, and he is beloved by shelter staff. Rocko makes friends with everyone he meets and is highly treat motivated, so teaching him new tricks will be a breeze. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Thurman | 1 year old | 43 lbs | male | A5154834 | Meet Thurman, a smart, playful boy who knows every trick in the book! He knows commands like sit, down, shake, spin, and speak - he's even a professional at playing fetch. At just a year old, Thurman is ready to learn as many tricks as he can in his forever home! He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Lilly | 2 years old | 37 lbs | female | A5156654 | Lilly is a spunky, playful lady who enjoys tossing around every toy she can find! While she can be timid and slow to warm up to people, her affectionate personality blossoms once her trust is earned. Lilly gets along with other dogs and especially enjoys being around people. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Toodie | 2 year old | 36 lbs | female | A5156393 | Toodie is happiest when her head is resting on someone's lap. This playful, rambunctious dog has plenty of energy and would love a home to teach her some manners! She knows how to sit and spends most of her free time chasing tennis balls and pawing at stuffed toys. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Wishbone | 3 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5156451 | Wishbone is an easygoing boy who is the perfect companion for movie nights and park adventures alike! He loves his quiet time and has no problem entertaining himself on his own. He has a gentle, curious personality and is looking for a person who is as cool, calm and collected as he is. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Hemi - https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211808387 AZSDR

Cheese - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833792 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hey there I'm Indy!I am a sweet girl ready to find my fur-ever people! I hope you will be patient with me as we both get used to having each other around.- I know what it takes to be the best roommate!- I have a few tricks I can't wait to show you!- After some slow introductions we will be on our way to becoming best friends.- Make sure to bring in any resident dogs for me to meet prior to adoption.I'm currently in a foster home. Email HWB@aawl.org to schedule a day/time to meet me.**Thanks to KSLX & Any Hour Services, my adoption fee has been sponsored, which means you can take me home for FREE!**25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Azure: Available for 93 days. He’s a belly rub-loving 1-year-old who needs a minute to warm up, but with some treats in hand. He’s lived in a home before, so he already has all his house manners down and he hopes you love playtime. Once he gets comfortable, he’ll be bringing you a rope toy before you know it. He’d like to meet any future dog siblings first before going home. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Prev 1 / Ad Next