Chicken - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A834941 AHS

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Pudge - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833285 AHS

Charlie | 2 year old | 54 lbs | male | A5155090 | Charlie is a timid boy with big ears and an even bigger heart! Despite his shy nature, he is incredibly loving and enjoys being around children, making him great for the whole family. Charlie gets along with cats and dogs, although he needs a friend with patience and time who can help build his confidence. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Oso - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A744022 AHS

Ingrid | 2 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5155229 | Is Ingrid happy to see you or is it just her ears? Well, we're happy to report that it's both! She's a staff favorite and as one of the spunkiest dogs around, preferring to zig zag to her destination over a slow, leisurely walk. Ingrid likes playing with big dogs and loves children. She is available at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Roxy - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A834534 AHS

Millie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831186 Arizona Humane Society

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Sparky - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A829552 AHS

Zane | 1 years old | 45 lbs | male | A5156698 | Meet Zane, a young, happy-go=lucky guy who gets along with everyone, including dogs and cats! He's a social butterfly that loves meeting new people of all ages, and he's especially excited to find his forever best friend. Zane has plenty of puppy energy and would thrive in a home that can teach him a few manners. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Roma - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832285 AHS

Skipper - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835966 AHS

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Weasel | 3 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5156508 | Weasel was found wandering a schoolyard before coming to the shelter. His owners never came for him, but he's ready to start his next chapter as a family pet! He's affectionate, playful, and loves to check in his humans whenever he's out exploring. Weasel appears to be potty trained and knows how to sit. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Krieger | 5 years old | 67 lbs | male | A4604546 | Kreiger has been waiting since September to find his forever home. This high-energy German shepherd's greatest passion is playing fetch, and he'll chase tennis balls from sun up to sundown if he could. He would do best in an active household that can keep his mind stimulated while allowing him to decompress from shelter life. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Mr Rogers | 8 years old | 60 lbs | male | A5155982 | Mr Rogers is an easygoing old man looking to become someone's couch potato! This 8-year-old pup enjoys leisurely walks and accepts all forms of petting from the people he meets. He's curious, independent, and will happily sit for some jerky treats. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Ness | 6 years old | 72 lbs | male | A5149767 | Ness is an affectionate, outgoing boy who is the perfect companion for any adventure! He's a high-energy pup who enjoys yard time, pools, and conquering agility equipment, making him ideal for outdoorsy adopters. When playtime is over, he has no problem settling down to cuddle and relax. Ness enjoys ropy toys, stuffies, and scratches on his rear end. Ness is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

