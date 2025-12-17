Share Facebook

Millie - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A831186 Arizona Humane Society

Shawna: Available for 102 days. She's the sweetest 2-year-old girl who is so excited to join her future family. She's a big fan of leaning right into you for pets and melting into your arms for more. Plus, she is the best catcher and never misses a treat thrown her way. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Ryker: Available for 600 days. He’s an adorable 8-year-old land seal who really lives up to his reputation. He loves a good game of tug of war but one of his favorite things to do is lounge around with you and have snuggle sessions. After a walk with plenty of sniffing, of course! He’s ready to be everything you could ever need, so no cat or dog siblings, please. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Jingles - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A834422 Arizona Humane Society

Sailor: Been at AAWL for 108 days. He’s a handsome 3-year-old boy waiting for his family to scoop him up. He loves meeting new people and showing off his sweet personality. He’s ready to be the best adventure partner and enjoys playing with other dogs! He’d just like to meet them first before going home to ensure they appreciate his playfulness. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Tula: Available for 98 days. She’s a sweet 3-year-old girl and can't wait to join her forever family at home. She’s a playful girl who doesn't let her one eye stop her from having a good time. She loves a good stuffed animal to play or cuddle with, depending on her mood, so be prepared to tell her what an adorable little baby she is with her stuffed toy. She’d like to meet any future dog siblings first before going home to ensure the best fit. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Ingrid | 2 years old | 46 lbs | female | A5155229 | Looking for a fun, spunky dog who only wants walks, cuddles, and spending every day by your side? Ingrid might be the one for you! This 2-year-old pup is an excited, enthusiastic lady who is full of curiosity for life. Ingrid is excellent at walking on a leash and already knows how to sit and shake. She is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mister - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835278 Arizona Humane Society

Yoyo: Available for 106 days. Yoyo is the sweetest 2-year-old gal who can’t wait to find her forever home! She needs a minute to warm up but after some yummy treats and baby talk, she’ll be calling you her best friend in no time! She can’t wait to join a family with lots of toys and a comfy couch to snuggle up on, she’ll bring the love if you bring the snuggles. She just asks that you bring in any future dog siblings first to meet. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Noodle - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A816978 Arizona Humane Society

Mo: Available for 1 month but has been in and out of shelter life since May 2025. He’s a 9-year-old gentleman ready to find his forever home! He’s a simple guy who has simple demands of his family, such as lots of cuddles, leisure walks with plenty of sniffing, and a cozy bed of his own. He loves his human friends and can’t wait to spread the love with everyone. He’d like to be your one and only, no dog or cat siblings. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Bowser | 4 years old | 73 lbs | male | A5151172 | Meet an overlooked volunteer favorite! Bowser has been in the shelter since September and has received no adoption interest, despite his outgoing and friendly nature. Bowser is a strong, energetic boy who loves everyone he meets, although he'd prefer to be the only dog in his future home. He sits for treats and would thrive in a home that will continue to teach him some manners. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Mr. Duckie: Available for 40 days. He’s an adorable 1-year-old boy who can’t wait to find his forever family. He hopes they can take him on long walks and plenty of playtime together! He’d like to meet any future dog siblings first before going home and would do best in a home with older kids, such as high school age and up. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Honey | 1 year old | 30 lbs | female | A5156247 | Just like her namesake, Honey is as sweet as can be - she just needs a little extra confidence. This timid little lady is still figuring out the world around her, but with her kind and affectionate nature, Honey has the potential to be a wonderful best friend. She is available for the adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Doodle | 1 year 1 month old | 32 lbs | female | A5154761 | Doodle is a happy-go-lucky lady hoping to find a forever home for the holidays. She's treat-motivated and full of energy, and she can't wait to learn some new tricks with a new best friend. Doodle comes potty trained, knows sit and stay, and loves meeting new people. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Renlee: In and out of shelter life since August 2024, 475 days. Renlee has been at AAWL for over a year now and was recently in a foster home where she proved to be the best house guest ever. She won’t turn down cuddle time and hopes you have windows she can people watch from, plus a squeaky toy wouldn’t hurt to have! She originally came to us from a rescue partner as a recent mama dog, and is now looking for a forever home to spoil her with love and treats. She’d prefer to be your one and only spoiled princess, so no cat or dog siblings please! Arizona Animal Welfare League

Astrid - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A835014 Arizona Humane Society

Elviro | 3 years old | 52 lbs | male | A5150144 | Elviro has been waiting for a long time to find his forever home! He's a dedicated and loyal boy who is happiest playing fetch with his humans. Elviro enjoys anything to do with games and recommends playing a round of tag with him during his meet and greet. This sweet, affiliative boy is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Azure: Available for 93 days. He’s a belly rub-loving 1-year-old who needs a minute to warm up, but with some treats in hand. He’s lived in a home before, so he already has all his house manners down and he hopes you love playtime. Once he gets comfortable, he’ll be bringing you a rope toy before you know it. He’d like to meet any future dog siblings first before going home. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Meika: Available for 100 days. She’s a playful 1-year-old pup who can’t wait to find her forever home. She hopes her future family can match her bouncy, energetic personality. Long walks, hikes, runs together? She’ll be there any time! Oh, and toys! Please have lots of toys because it’s her favorite thing ever, after yummy treats, of course. She’d like to meet any future dog siblings first before going home. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Indy: Available for 100 days. She’s a super smart 4-year-old sweetheart who is ready to find her forever family. She hopes they love giving her pets because she loves leaning right in for head scritches. Daily walks? Count her in! She’s ready to stop and smell the roses, bushes, sidewalk, grass and all. She needs a minute to warm up but with some treats in hand she’ll be calling you her best friend in no time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Brazo: Available for 195 days. He’s a dashing 6-year-old gentleman who can’t wait to find his forever home. He knows how to be a great roommate and is excited to show off his playful personality with his family. He hopes you love sweet treats as much as he does, because he can’t get enough of them! Plus, he’s already called dibs on the couch when it’s time for movie marathons and snuggle time. Arizona Animal Welfare League

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Leif | 2 years old | 49 lbs | male | A5156416 | Leif was found all alone at a Glendale apartment complex, and no one ever came for him. Now, he's excited to begin a new chapter as someone's forever best friend! He appears to get along with other dogs, loves people, and knows how to sit and lay down. Leif's favorite treat is hot dogs and enjoys long sniffing sessions at the park. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

