Mouse - https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=212422441 AZSDR

Rabbit | 4 years old | 16 lbs | male | A5153064 | Rabbit is hoping Santa can give him the greatest gift of all: a best friend. This little one is shy around strangers and prefers when people take it slow with him. Rabbit enjoys being picked up by people he trusts and would thrive in a patient home that can offer him a stable routine. He is available for adoption at the Everyday Adoption Center. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Zacian - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832321 Arizona Humane Society

Maple | 4 years old | 38 lbs | female | A5155770 | Maple was found with a broken leg and wouldn't let anyone come near her. After MCACC's clinic team amputated her injured limb, her loving, social personality has started to shine! Maple is loving her new life as a tripod and is hoping for to find her forever home. She is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Rudy | 2 years old | 63 lbs | male | A5146510 | Rudy has been waiting a long time to find his forever family! He's a high-energy, playful gentleman who is happiest around people. He is potty trained and eagerly sits for treats. Rudy would love a home with other dogs his size or as the only king of your castle. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Canelo | 7 years old | 61 lbs | male | A5156095 | Canelo was all alone at an Avondale park until some neighborhood kids found him and took him to safety. This tiny chunkster is as sweet as can be and adores getting ear rubs from anyone and everyone he meets. Canelo loves long car rides and visiting the coffee shop for pup cups. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Beefy Cake | 4 years old | 67 lbs | male | A5141987 | He's potty-trained, knows sit, stay, and paw, and he loves people of all ages. He's Beefy Cake, and he's already past the puppy nonsense and ready be part of a family! Beefy Cake loves to exercise and is as strong as an ox on the leash, but loves to settle in for a cuddle session when it's time to unwind. He is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend today! MCACC

Dante | 6 years old | 102 lbs | male | A5153494 | Dante might be a big boy, but he already comes prepackaged with all of the essentials to thrive in a home! He is potty trained, crate trained and knows basic commands. Just watch out - his enormous head isn't afraid to nudge you for pets and attention. Dante is treat motivated, so teaching him new tricks will be a breeze. He is available for adoption at the West shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend. MCACC

Harry and Houdini - Harry & Houdini are a lovable couple of lovebugs who are ready for their forever family. Harry & Houdini are ready to meet the whole family. They are happy to share their home with other dogs as long as they get to stay together. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. https://azsmalldog.xfr.me/dog-details/?id=211580616 AZSDR

Bounce - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706349 AHS

Berry Bonita | 1 year old | 28 lbs | female | A5154567 | Berry Bonita was found as a stray with signs that she had recently had puppies. While her history is unknown, she is excited to start her future in a home where she can feel loved and safe. Berry is timid, but she is ready to build her confidence with some reassurance, soft words and a stable routine. She is available for adoption at the East shelter. Visit Maricopa.gov/Pets to meet your new best friend! MCACC

Penelope - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A833832 AHS

Ryder & Chase are looking for their new forever adventure together. No heart is too big, no home is too small. Ryder & Chase are on the case and ready to melt your heart and rescue you right back. The boys are housebroken, love toys, and always ready to snuggle. To meet them, please come to the shelter location anytime during business hours, no appointment needed. AHS

Star - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832577 AHS

Sprinkles - https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A832998 AHS

I'm a sweet, chill gal looking for my forever home! I can't wait to show you just how fun and loving I can be! I absolutely love long walks where I can explore and sniff all the shrubbery. Did I mention I have great leash manners as well? I also enjoy lots of good pets, and treats! I already know a few tricks, and I'm eager to learn more- especially if there are treats involved! I can't wait to be the spoiled princess I deserve to be. However, I am open to meet and greets with respectful dogs to see if we match. I can't wait to start our exciting adventures together!*My adoption fee is Sponsored by The Glaser Family Foundation which means you can take me home for FREE!* AAWL

Hey there I'm Indy!I am a sweet girl ready to find my fur-ever people! I hope you will be patient with me as we both get used to having each other around.- I know what it takes to be the best roommate!- I have a few tricks I can't wait to show you!- After some slow introductions we will be on our way to becoming best friends.- Make sure to bring in any resident dogs for me to meet prior to adoption.I'm currently in a foster home. Email HWB@aawl.org to schedule a day/time to meet me.**Thanks to KSLX & Any Hour Services, my adoption fee has been sponsored, which means you can take me home for FREE!**25 N. 40th StPhoenix AZ 85034602-273-6852 AAWL

Dante - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

